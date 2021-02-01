Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Monday on Lake Effect: LiberateMKE, Milwaukee Rep "We Rise," Bubbler Talk

By Lake Effect 1 hour ago

Monday on Lake Effect

We learn how LiberateMKE is campaigning to fund community programs that advance safety and crime prevention. Then, we look at Milwaukee Rep’s “We Rise” series of virtual events celebrating Black History Month. The President of the Marcus Center talks about advancing racial equity in the performing arts. Plus Bubbler Talk clears up some muddled history about why we put soda in our Wisconsin Old Fashioneds.

Guests:

  • Markasa Tucker, executive director of the African American Roundtable
  • Amaud Jamaul Johnson, UW-Madison professor & poet
  • N’Jameh Camara, associate director of engagement at Milwaukee Rep; Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj, associate artistic producer at Milwaukee Rep
  • Kendra Whitlock Ingram, President & CEO of the Marcus Performing Arts Center
  • Bubbler Talk

Related Content

Milwaukee Repertory Theater Is Hoping To Make Art That Reaches Everyone In The City

By & 34 minutes ago
simone_n / stock.adobe.com

Milwaukee’s segregation can be seen in every community in the city, including the arts community. That is why the Milwaukee Repertory Theater is working to make art in the city accessible to all Milwaukeeans.

N’Jameh Camara is the associate director of engagement at the Rep and she says one of the places where disparities are quite clear is in which arts organizations receive funding.

Marcus Center President Hopes More Diverse Content Will Bring More Diverse Audiences To The Theater

By & Jan 4, 2021
ED BIERMAN / FLICKR

Marches and protests for the Black Lives Matter movement have sparked conversations about race in America from our personal lives to the workplace.

Here in Milwaukee, the Marcus Performing Arts Center is working to further advance racial equity in the performing arts on and off the stage. President and CEO Kendra Whitlock Ingram is the first female and person of color to lead the organization. She says that work needs to center around a theme of accountability.

Why Wisconsinites Put Soda In Their Old Fashioneds

By Jan 29, 2021
Taylor Jackson / stock.adobe.com

This week’s Bubbler Talk clears up some muddled history of one of our favorite drinks — the Old Fashioned. In a question from listener Lea, she asked: 

Why is Wisconsin the only place that puts soda in their Old Fashioneds?

To answer Lea’s question, I found exactly the right person: Jeanette Hurt. She’s the author of 15 books, including most recently, Wisconsin Cocktails.