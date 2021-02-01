Monday on Lake Effect: LiberateMKE, Milwaukee Rep "We Rise," Bubbler Talk

Monday on Lake Effect:
We learn how LiberateMKE is campaigning to fund community programs that advance safety and crime prevention. Then, we look at Milwaukee Rep’s “We Rise” series of virtual events celebrating Black History Month. The President of the Marcus Center talks about advancing racial equity in the performing arts. Plus Bubbler Talk clears up some muddled history about why we put soda in our Wisconsin Old Fashioneds.
Guests:
- Markasa Tucker, executive director of the African American Roundtable
- Amaud Jamaul Johnson, UW-Madison professor & poet
- N’Jameh Camara, associate director of engagement at Milwaukee Rep; Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj, associate artistic producer at Milwaukee Rep
- Kendra Whitlock Ingram, President & CEO of the Marcus Performing Arts Center
- Bubbler Talk