Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Monday on Lake Effect: Milwaukee Real Estate, Pandemic Environment Changes, Carry-Out Only

By Lake Effect 1 hour ago

Monday on Lake Effect:

We look at the last year in commercial real estate here in Milwaukee, and the unexpectedly small impact of the pandemic. We talk about how our city’s environment could permanently change as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. We hear about a bilingual book of poetry created during a time of isolation. And we check back in with Lazy Susan chef and owner AJ Dixon, to see how shifting her restaurant to carry-out only has been working. Plus, some tips on how to care for your car in extremely cold weather.

Guests:

  • Tom Daykin, Lake Effect contributor & reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
  • Lingqian Hu, professor and chair of the urban planning department at UW-Milwaukee
  • Matthew Gutierrez, author of Notes I Wrote Along The Way
  • AJ Dixon, chef and owner of Lazy Susan
  • Mark Savage, Lake Effect auto contributor

Related Content

Through The Pandemic, Commercial Development Continues In Milwaukee

By , & 1 hour ago
RACHEL WIESNER

The coronavirus pandemic has crippled many parts of Milwaukee’s economy. Businesses have had to rely on government funding and are adapting their services to safely to stay open.

But one industry that has been relatively unaffected from the pandemic has been commercial development.

Tom Daykin has been reporting on commercial development for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel since 1995 and he says many of the projects that opened in 2020 were able to survive because they were already so far along.

How The Pandemic Could Impact Milwaukee's Urban Planning Future

By & 3 hours ago
F11PHOTO/FOTOLIA

Cities like Milwaukee have been forced to change much of how space is used over the past year. Office cubicles sit empty, restaurants have had to close their doors and more people are working from home than ever.

These changes have forced people and companies to make the best of the situation, and some of these changes might be here to stay when the pandemic ends.

Lazy Susan MKE Continues Carry-Out Only In Effort To Serve Meals Safely

By & 52 minutes ago
Audrey Nowakowski

The coronavirus pandemic has absolutely decimated local restaurants in Milwaukee. Almost a year into the pandemic and with winter in full swing, carry-out ordering has become one of the only lifelines for restaurants.

LISTEN: 'We Need To Do This To Survive': Lazy Susan MKE Is Committed To Carry-Out Only

Milwaukee Poet On The Difficulties Of Creating Art For Public Consumption In A Pandemic

By Jan 4, 2021

2020 was a year that was especially hard on artists — shows were cancelled, collaboration disrupted. And for many, the year was marked by loss, pain, and isolation. Milwaukee native Matthew Gutierrez is a creative writer and author of "Notes I Took Along The Way," a bilingual book of poems.

Cold Weather Car Tips

By & & Stephanie Lecci Jan 30, 2019
Photos.com

Editor's note: This piece, originally from Jan. 27, 2014, has been updated to include a recent interview with Mark Savage about cold weather car tips.

With the arctic weather we've been getting, most of us are taking extra precautions to face the cold. But should we do the same for our cars?

The cold, combined with additional snow, makes it not only irritating to drive in, but also a challenge to keep our cars ready to cope with the double whammy of extreme cold and icy roads. 