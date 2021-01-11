Monday on Lake Effect: Milwaukee Real Estate, Pandemic Environment Changes, Carry-Out Only

Monday on Lake Effect:
We look at the last year in commercial real estate here in Milwaukee, and the unexpectedly small impact of the pandemic. We talk about how our city’s environment could permanently change as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. We hear about a bilingual book of poetry created during a time of isolation. And we check back in with Lazy Susan chef and owner AJ Dixon, to see how shifting her restaurant to carry-out only has been working. Plus, some tips on how to care for your car in extremely cold weather.
Guests:
- Tom Daykin, Lake Effect contributor & reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Lingqian Hu, professor and chair of the urban planning department at UW-Milwaukee
- Matthew Gutierrez, author of Notes I Wrote Along The Way
- AJ Dixon, chef and owner of Lazy Susan
- Mark Savage, Lake Effect auto contributor