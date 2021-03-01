Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Monday on Lake Effect: Political Civility, Myanmar Coup, Beer Baron Letters, Bubbler Talk

By Lake Effect 1 hour ago

Monday on Lake Effect:

We discuss the importance of political civility and how it can be achieved through building better relationships. We hear how Milwaukee’s large Rohingya community has been affected by the coup in Myanmar. Then, we speak with two women who helped translate some long-lost letters from the Pabst and Best families, the founders of the Pabst Brewing Company. The latest Bubbler Talk explores the history of Milwaukee’s Jones-Hill House. Plus, a Milwaukee poet talks about his book of bilingual poetry inspired by time spent in isolation.

Guests:

  • Bill Keith, professor at UW-Milwaukee, and co-author of Beyond Civility: The Competing Obligations of Citizenship
  • Anuwar Kasim, founder and president of the Burmese Rohingya Community of Wisconsin
  • Nastassja Myer & Marisa Irwin, graduate students at UW-Milwaukee’s Translation and Interpreting Studies program
  • Bubbler Talk
  • Matthew Gutierrez, Milwaukee Public School counselor & author of Notes I Wrote Along The Way

Related Content

A Key To Civil Discussions: Don't Avoid Tough Topics, Build Relationships

By & 17 minutes ago
milanmarkovic78 / stock.adobe.com

  

When it comes to discussing politics, especially controversial topics, it can be difficult to leave a conversation without feeling the need to shout at the top of your lungs and become uncivil.

For many people, they feel that American discourse has lost the civility it is supposed to have.

Bill Keith is the co-author of the book, Beyond Civility: The Competing Obligations of Citizenship and a professor of rhetoric at UW-Milwaukee.

'You Always Keep Worrying': Rohingya Refugee In Milwaukee Says About His Family In Myanmar

By & 1 hour ago
Emily Files / WUWM

On Feb 1., the democratically-elected government of Myanmar was taken over in a military coup. The southeastern Asian country, also known as Burma, has dealt with political instability since 1948, when it declared independence from British rule.

This is the same military which for decades has been persecuting a Muslim ethnic minority in the country who call themselves Rohingya. Since the 1990s, over a million Rohingya have fled the country and become refugees around the world.

The Jones-Hill House Is Part Of The Fabric Of Milwaukee's Black Culture

By Feb 26, 2021
Wisconsin Historic Society

A Bubbler Talk listener was curious about Black historical sites in Milwaukee. There are many, so I chose to look at one that’s had many lives: the Jones-Hill House in the Harambee neighborhood. The building on N. Palmer St.— and its owners — played key roles in the city’s Black culture, starting in the 1950s.

Milwaukee Poet On The Difficulties Of Creating Art For Public Consumption In A Pandemic

By Jan 4, 2021

2020 was a year that was especially hard on artists — shows were cancelled, collaboration disrupted. And for many, the year was marked by loss, pain, and isolation. Milwaukee native Matthew Gutierrez is a creative writer and author of "Notes I Took Along The Way," a bilingual book of poems.