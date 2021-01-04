Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Monday on Lake Effect: Racial Equity in Performing Arts, Arts Venues, Meg Jones, 'Unthawed'

Monday on Lake Effect:

The President and CEO of the Marcus Performing Arts Center shares the work they’re doing to advance racial equity in the performing arts. We hear about the challenges Milwaukee venues and artists have faced during the pandemic and how they’ve adapted. We listen back to a conversation with Milwaukee journalist, Meg Jones, who passed away last month. Then, learn about H.H. Bennett, “the man who made the Dells famous.” Plus, the man behind the Manitowoc Minute talks about his new Billboard charting album and what makes Wisconsin a great source of comedy.

Guests:

  • Kendra Whitlock Ingram, President and CEO of the Marcus Performing Arts Center
  • Patrick Rath, President and CEO of the United Performing Arts Fund
  • Meg Jones, late Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter and author
  • Jenna Loda Eddy, Visitor Services Coordinator at H.H. Bennett Studio and Museum
  • Charlie Berens, host of Manitowoc Minute

Related Content

Marcus Center President Hopes More Diverse Content Will Bring More Diverse Audiences To The Theater

ED BIERMAN / FLICKR

Marches and protests for the Black Lives Matter movement have sparked conversations about race in America from our personal lives to the workplace.

Here in Milwaukee, the Marcus Performing Arts Center is working to further advance racial equity in the performing arts on and off the stage. President and CEO Kendra Whitlock Ingram is the first female and person of color to lead the organization. She says that work needs to center around a theme of accountability.

Virtual Art Experiences Reach More Wisconsinites But Aren't As Lucrative For Artists

olsima / stock.adobe.com

While many businesses have adapted to a new normal during the pandemic, arts and music venues have continued to struggle.

Many performing artists count on a packed audience to make ends meet. The pandemic halted all of that and artists have had to pivot to more virtual, and often less lucrative experiences. 

Patrick Rath is the President and CEO of the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF). He says despite the decrease in revenue, artists all over Wisconsin are still working and many are bringing art virtually to people that would have never had access before the pandemic.

Late Journalist Meg Jones Remembered For Her Love Of Wisconsin

Meg Jones / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Meg Jones, long time Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter and Milwaukee writer, died on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2020 at the age of 58.

How Photography Put The Wisconsin Dells On The Map

Courtesy of the H.H. Bennett Studio and Museum

What comes to mind when you think of the Wisconsin Dells? Among the water parks and the pancakes at the Paul Bunyan restaurant, you may think of the Dells’ unique landscape with narrow gorges defined by steep, sandstone bluffs.

Before the Dells became a tourist destination, it was known as Kilbourn City. But H.H. Bennett opened a photography studio there in 1865, and soon his landscape photography of the area helped make it into a top tourist destination.

Charlie Berens' New Album 'Unthawed' Finds The Beauty In The Unique Customs Of Wisconsin

Screenshot / Charlie Berens / YouTube

You may know him as the host of the comedy news show the Manitowoc Minute, but Milwaukeean Charlie Berens is much more than that. His work as a comedian has made him a major exporter of Wisconsin culture and his new album “Unthawed” takes that work a step farther. Songs like, “Supper Club Shuffle,” and “Ope Nope,” celebrate the unique cultural customs that have come to define Wisconsin life. 