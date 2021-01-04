Monday on Lake Effect: Racial Equity in Performing Arts, Arts Venues, Meg Jones, 'Unthawed'

Monday on Lake Effect:
The President and CEO of the Marcus Performing Arts Center shares the work they’re doing to advance racial equity in the performing arts. We hear about the challenges Milwaukee venues and artists have faced during the pandemic and how they’ve adapted. We listen back to a conversation with Milwaukee journalist, Meg Jones, who passed away last month. Then, learn about H.H. Bennett, “the man who made the Dells famous.” Plus, the man behind the Manitowoc Minute talks about his new Billboard charting album and what makes Wisconsin a great source of comedy.
Guests:
- Kendra Whitlock Ingram, President and CEO of the Marcus Performing Arts Center
- Patrick Rath, President and CEO of the United Performing Arts Fund
- Meg Jones, late Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter and author
- Jenna Loda Eddy, Visitor Services Coordinator at H.H. Bennett Studio and Museum
- Charlie Berens, host of Manitowoc Minute