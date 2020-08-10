Monday on Lake Effect: Securing Absentee Votes, History of Protesting, PBS Host Rick Steves

Monday on Lake Effect:
We learn about the checks in place to make sure your mail-in absentee vote is secure. Then, we look at the history of Milwaukee protests and how current movements can learn from our past. Plus, travel guide Rick Steves shares new things he’s learned to appreciate while staying at home in the summer for the first time in 30 years.
Guests:
- Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of the city of Milwaukee Election Commission
- John Gurda, historian and author
- Rick Steves, PBS host