Monday on Lake Effect:

Voting rights advocate Anita Johnson talks about her work engaging voters on the ground. Then, we learn about the Millennial Action Project and how its founder hopes to bridge the political divide. Contributor Jeanette Hurt finally sets the record straight on why we drink brandy - not whiskey - old fashioneds. Plus, an essay about size stigma.

Guests:

Anita Johnson, voting rights advocate

Steven Olikara, founder of Millennial Action Project

Jeanette Hurt, author of Wisconsin Cocktails

Jessica Young, community activist and writer