More Solar Farms, Energy Efficiency Projects May Be In Store For Wisconsin In 2021

By 30 minutes ago
  • Energy efficiency and sustainability are top of mind for the Evers' administration, including projects like $30 million in ready to-go energy conservation projects at UW system buildings and other state properties.
    Energy efficiency and sustainability are top of mind for the Evers' administration, including projects like $30 million in ready to-go energy conservation projects at UW system buildings and other state properties.
    mmphoto / stock.adobe.com

More solar energy proposals, more energy efficiency projects, and more sustainability — that's what two top Wisconsin officials are predicting for this year.

One of them is Tyler Huebner, appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to the Public Service Commission (PSC) of Wisconsin last year. Huebner told RENEW Wisconsin's annual conference Tuesday that six large solar farms, totaling 1,049 megawatts, have received PSC approval over the last 20 months, including one in the Town of Paris in Kenosha County.

Huebner said more proposals for large solar farms are seeking PSC approval.

"In front of us, there are eight more projects that have been filed. Some of them are really far advanced. Some have just filed their first pieces with us. But those represent another 1,575 megawatts of solar and, I think, we'll have five of those definitely come before the Commission in 2021.” Huebner outlined.

By way of comparison, the We Energies Valley Power Plant near downtown Milwaukee provides about 270 megawatts of electricity.

Wisconsin Public Service Commission member Tyler Huebner, during a session at the RENEW Wisconsin conference.
Credit Screengrab by Chuck Quirmbach

Also this year, one of the Evers' top lieutenants is promising a major step toward energy efficiency. Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan said consultants have identified $30 million in ready to-go energy conservation projects at UW system buildings and other state properties, and tens of millions of dollars in projects backlogged since Republican Scott Walker was governor. 

"So, I think what you will see when the governor introduces the capital budget is a continued focus on that as being one area, kind of a low-hanging fruit if you will, for the state to be able to do that,” Brennan said.

Wis. Dept. of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan speaks during the RENEW conference.
Credit Screengrab by Chuck Quirmbach

Brennan said Evers will announce his capital budget close to when the Democrat announces his state budget proposal next month. He declined say much about the overall budget plan, other than that it will reflect Evers' priorities of equity and sustainability. 

Evers's spending proposals will have to get past Republicans who control the state legislature.

Brennan also expected the state Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy to formally announce a clean energy plan for Wisconsin by late spring.

Do you have a question about innovation in Wisconsin that you'd like WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach to explore? Submit it below.

_

Tags: 
WUWM
WUWM innovation
solar power
energy
budget

Related Content

Review Begins To Possibly Extend Operation Of Wisconsin Nuclear Plant To 2050

By Dec 29, 2020
NRCGOV / FLICKR

A federal agency announced it has started to review an application to keep Wisconsin's only nuclear power plant open until about 2050. That's roughly two decades longer than currently authorized. 

The owner, Florida-based Next Era, says the two generators at the Point Beach Nuclear Plant along Lake Michigan, north of Manitowoc, are reliable sources of emissions-free energy. Milwaukee-based WE Energies used to own the large plant, and still buys power from it.

Wisconsin Solar Installer Tries Drones To Serve Customers, Calls On Congress For Aid

By Jun 29, 2020
Sunrun

COVID-19 and its related economic slowdown have cast a shadow on the solar energy business. So, a company that installs solar panels on the roofs of Wisconsin homes says it's had to become more innovative. But the solar industry is also hoping for more old-fashioned help — from Congress.

Wisconsin Group Pushes For Health Expert On An Electric Utility's Board Of Directors

By May 19, 2020
Susan Bence

A citizens group wants Wisconsin utilities to become more innovative in reducing emissions that contribute to climate change. Group members say getting more intellectual diversity on a utility's board of directors would help.

The discussion involves Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), which primarily serves southcentral Wisconsin, but is part owner of one of the WE Energies coal-fired power plants in Oak Creek. MGE still gets half of its electricity from coal generation. 

Innovative Companies Offer Energy-Saving Products At Milwaukee Competition

By Mar 4, 2020
Chuck Quirmbach

Some entrepreneurs see profits in renewable energy and energy efficiency products. But early-stage companies often need money to keep innovating. An annual competition held in Milwaukee Tuesday night gave seven firms a chance to show off what they do and meet more potential investors.