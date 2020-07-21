MPD Requests Gatorade, Trail Mix, And 'Tactical Gas Delivery System' For Democratic Convention

Lake Effect's Joy Powers speaking with Jeramey Jannene from Urban Milwaukee.

The Democratic National Convention is just around the corner. Although the event has been scaled back, the Milwaukee Police Department is still preparing for a large-scale event. While there will be fewer people attending the physical convention, it’s unclear how many protesters will be coming to the area to take advantage of the national spotlight.

Jeramey Jannene, co-founder and president of Urban Milwaukee, wrote about the requests being made by the Milwaukee Police Department. The equipment order includes a wide array of things, including beef jerky, trail mix, pepper spray and a “tactical gas delivery system.” Anything they don't use during the DNC, the department will get to keep.

"If we look at things like Gatorade, if the officers end up with cases of Gatorade, I don’t think anyone’s going to be upset. If they end up with things like a teargas delivery system — I think people have the right to be concerned about that," says Jannene.