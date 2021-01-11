National Guard Withdraws From Kenosha In Week After Charging Decision

By 11 minutes ago
  • National Guard troops stand guard near the Kenosha County Courthouse on Jan. 5, before the Kenosha district attorney announced charges would not be filed against Officer Rusten Sheskey for shooting Jacob Blake.
    National Guard troops stand guard near the Kenosha County Courthouse on Jan. 5, before the Kenosha district attorney announced charges would not be filed against Officer Rusten Sheskey for shooting Jacob Blake.
    Scott Olson / Getty Images

The Wisconsin National Guard has pulled troops out of a southeastern Wisconsin city after protests over a decision not to charge a white police officer with shooting a Black man in the back didn't materialize.

Guard spokesman Joe Trovato said Monday that about 500 troops have withdrawn from Kenosha after spending a week there in anticipation of demonstrations.

Officer Rusten Sheskey's decision to shoot Jacob Blake in the back during a domestic dispute in August sparked chaotic protests in Kenosha that went on for several nights. Prosecutors have charged Illinois teen Kyle Rittenhouse with shooting two people to death and wounding a third during one of the protests.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced Tuesday that he wasn't going to charge Sheskey in the shooting. Authorities braced for another round of protests, declaring a curfew and blocking off roads. Gov. Tony Evers activated the National Guard to assist local police.

But demonstrations of the magnitude the city saw in August never happened and the troops withdrew after an uneventful weekend, Trovato said.

Blake's family planned to march through the city late Monday afternoon.

Tags: 
WUWM
Kenosha

Related Content

No Charges Against Kenosha Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake

By , & & Todd Richmond & Michael Tarm Jan 5, 2021
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Updated 4:39 p.m. CST

A Wisconsin prosecutor announced Tuesday that he will not file criminal charges against a white police officer who shot a Black man in the back in Kenosha last summer, leaving him paralyzed and setting off sometimes violent protests in the city.

Jacob Blake's Legal Team Now Considering A Civil Lawsuit Against The Kenosha Police Department

By Jan 6, 2021
Chuck Quirmbach

Kenosha Police officer Rustin Sheskey may have avoided local criminal charges yesterday, in a decision announced by Kenosha County District Attorney Mike Gravely.

But there could be more legal trouble for Sheskey and the Kenosha Police Department.

Prosecutor Announces No Charges Will Be Filed Against Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake

By Jan 5, 2021

Updated 7:58 p.m. ET

A Wisconsin prosecutor announced that no charges will be brought against the white Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, several times at close range in August.

"It is my decision now, that I announce today before you that no Kenosha law enforcement officer in this case will be charged with any criminal offense," Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said during a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

As The Kenosha DA Decision Nears, Jacob Blake’s Family Continues To Demand Charges

By Jan 5, 2021
Teran Powell

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley is expected to annouce his decision Tuesday afternoon on whether to charge the officer responsible for shooting Jacob Blake last summer leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. 

On Monday, the Blake family and Kenosha community leaders held a press conference to demand Officer Rusten Sheskey be fired, charged and convicted. A few dozen supporters joined them.

Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr., said he wants him charged with attempted murder. 