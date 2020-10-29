A New App From UWM's App Brewery Helps Streamline Communication Among Doctors & Patients

Tom Luljak chats with Dustin Hahn and Joseph Bovi.

Each year, more than 150,000 Americans learn their cancer has spread — or metastasized — to their brain. The UWM App Brewery has partnered with Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Network to develop a smartphone app that streamlines communication among doctors treating these patients. The app not only allows a team of doctors and specialists to reach a consensus on the patient’s care within hours but also recommends best treatment options.

On this edition of UWM Today, we meet two of the people who helped make the new technology possible. The App Brewery's Dustin Hahn and Dr. Joseph Bovi, professor of radiation oncology and neurosurgery at Froedtert Hospital and The Medical College of Wisconsin.