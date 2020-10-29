Related Program: 
A New App From UWM's App Brewery Helps Streamline Communication Among Doctors & Patients

Each year, more than 150,000 Americans learn their cancer has spread — or metastasized — to their brain. The UWM App Brewery has partnered with Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Network to develop a smartphone app that streamlines communication among doctors treating these patients. The app not only allows a team of doctors and specialists to reach a consensus on the patient’s care within hours but also recommends best treatment options.

On this edition of UWM Today, we meet two of the people who helped make the new technology possible. The App Brewery's Dustin Hahn and Dr. Joseph Bovi, professor of radiation oncology and neurosurgery at Froedtert Hospital and The Medical College of Wisconsin.

How Mass Incarceration In America Is Affecting Public Attitudes Toward The Police & Court System

By Oct 15, 2020

Over the past 40 years, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of inmates in America’s prisons and jails. Today more than 2 million people are imprisoned in this country — a 500% increase since 1978. There are many consequences of the mass incarceration in the United States, which has affected families and communities nationwide.

An Update On A National Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study

By Oct 1, 2020

For the past four years, UWM scientists have been involved in one of the largest studies ever conducted into the brain development of adolescents. Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the study is tracking nearly 12,000 kids across the United States — about 400 of them here in southeastern Wisconsin — to see how their brains mature. It’s a fascinating story we have been following here on UWM Today for some time.

Getting Older: A Chat With Ellyn Lem, Author Of 'Gray Matters'

By Sep 24, 2020

We are all getting older with every birthday we celebrate. But we don’t all age the same way. And how we approach aging affects not only us but the people around us.

On this edition of UWM Today, we talk to a UWM English professor who has just published a book about getting older and finding lessons in films, literature and works of art. Ellyn Lem’s new book is titled Gray Matters: Finding Meaning in the Stories of Later Life.

Exploring The Coronavirus' Impact On Wisconsin's Economy

By Sep 17, 2020

The toll of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused enormous pain and suffering – both in terms of the number of people infected and killed by the virus and those who have lost their jobs. It’s estimated that more than 30 million people continue to be unemployed in our country because of the effects the pandemic has had on society.