New Ozaukee Student Group Holds Conversations Around Systemic Racism

By & 40 minutes ago
  • Ozaukee Youth United held a panel on systematic racism on July 25. (From left) Nathan Baker, Pardeep Singh Kaleka, Erica Turner, Tory Lowe, Teon Austin, and Natalie Peters were at the event.
    Ozaukee Youth United held a panel on systematic racism on July 25. (From left) Nathan Baker, Pardeep Singh Kaleka, Erica Turner, Tory Lowe, Teon Austin, and Natalie Peters were at the event.
    Courtesy of Ozaukee Youth United

After the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May, there's been an emergence of local activist groups in and around Milwaukee.

They’re working toward raising awareness around racism and fighting for racial equity. One of those groups is Ozaukee Youth United. This group was founded by Natalie Peters and Nathan Baker, both soon-to-be seniors at Grafton High School. It was created to be a bullhorn for student activists for all different issues. 

“Whether that be environmental, mental health issues, or civil rights, Ozaukee Youth United’s mission is to provide a space to aid student activists in the community in whatever issue they chose to concern themselves with," says Baker.

The group's first event, held on July 25, was a panel aided discussion on systemic racism. Audience members were given designated parking spots where they could safely watch the panel and were encouraged to ask questions after.

Here's a clip from the panel: 

Peters says through this work, they have started to connect with students from their high school and others who are interested in joining.

“We’re hoping that as the word spreads and after we advocate for more work that students are doing, that we get a bigger following and more people are interested in joining,” she says.

While Ozaukee county is over 90% white, both Peters and Baker believe racial justice is something their peers should be thinking about.

“Just writing off talking about it all together is refusing to acknowledge that there are people within our own community and community members who do face issues that we might not face. So, it’s just about being a good community member and a good citizen,” says Baker.

Peters agrees that white people have a responsibility to step up and be engaged.

“A lot of the reason we wanted to do something was [because] we saw all of this happening, and we saw protests and we wanted some way to get involved and stay involved and I think our group, Ozaukee Youth United, allows us that chance,” she says.

Ozaukee Youth United has planned a series of three follow-up talks to further discuss systemic racism. The next talk is Tuesday night from 6-8, with more on Aug. 11 and 18.

Tags: 
Lake Effect
WUWM
Protests 2020

Related Content

'I Was Asked If I Stole My Car': Black Diplomats Describe Harassment At U.S. Borders

By Aug 3, 2020

In April 2018, Tianna Spears joined the State Department, looking forward to the promise of a fulfilling career. Then 26, she had spent three years learning Spanish in the Dominican Republic and Spain to help land a position in the Foreign Service.

"I was super-excited to start," she says. "I had dreams of being a diplomat and living in several places in Latin America."

George Floyd's Death And Years Of Dialogue Are Helping The Dutch Disown Black Pete

By Aug 2, 2020

A demonstrator holds a sign reading "Black Pete Is Racism" during a 2013 demonstration in Amsterdam.

San Francisco Proposes To Shift $120 Million From Police To Tackle Racial Disparities

By Jul 31, 2020

San Francisco Mayor London Breed plans to divert $120 million from law enforcement to efforts that address inequities faced by the city's Black community in housing, health, economic opportunity and education.

The proposal comes two months after, as Breed put it during Friday's announcement, "the murder of George Floyd shook this country to its core, in a way that I have never seen before," stoking ongoing protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

'Somebody Knew Them': New Monument Will Honor '(Un)Known' Enslaved People

By editor Aug 1, 2020

Standing on the banks of the Ohio River looking from Kentucky across to southern Indiana, poet and author Hannah Drake thinks about the enslaved people who stood here more than a century ago.

"What did they do when they weren't working tobacco fields or hemp fields? When they wanted to escape to Indiana, what were they dreaming about?" she wonders.

Kentucky claimed neutrality during the Civil War, but it was a slave state. Freedom lay on the other side of the river.