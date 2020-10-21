Onlookers Cheer As Justice Walk From Kenosha To Milwaukee Ends In Celebration

By 2 hours ago
  • Protesters called for Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey to be charged at a rally in downtown Milwaukee Tuesday night
    Protesters called for Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey to be charged at a rally in downtown Milwaukee Tuesday night
    Marti Mikkelson

A 38-mile walk that started in Kenosha in the early morning hours ended at Red Arrow Park in downtown Milwaukee Tuesday night. About 25 people participated in the walk, organized in support of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by a white Kenosha police officer in August. Blake was paralyzed from the waist down and was recently released from the hospital.

A truck played some music as about 200 people greeted the walkers after they finished their stint. One person who walked from Kenosha to Red Arrow Park was Jacob Blake’s uncle, Justin Blake. He described the walk as incredible, and says despite health issues, was happy to complete it.

“I’ve got five pins in one ankle from a construction accident and seven in the other. So, we walked as much as we could, rallied the people as much as we could and it was just beautiful all the way around,” Justin Blake says.

He also marveled at the size of the crowd. Volunteers passed out blankets and served refreshments, along with information about voting to those who braved the cold, drizzly weather. Rally-goers carried signs that read “Black Lives Matter” and “Vote.”

“These people here are actually heroes. What they’re doing and what they believe in, justice for little Jake, he’s not their blood family. But they’re here, more than 200 people, to make sure that we can make a point tonight,” Justin Blake says.

He called for Rusten Sheskey, the Kenosha police officer who shot his nephew, to be charged. Elaine Taylor of Milwaukee says she doesn’t know the Blake family, but she attended the rally to show moral support. She says she has friends in Kenosha who witnessed the unrest that broke out for several nights following the shooting.

“They have been through some trying times themselves and I just hate that anyone has to be hurt because of the police. It could have been done with any other kind of measure but to shoot the man in his back. That was a cowardly method right there,” Taylor says.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has tapped former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray to investigate the shooting. A decision on whether to charge Officer Sheskey could come soon. 

Tags: 
Kenosha
Protests 2020
WUWM
WUWM News

Related Content

Jacob Blake's Family Leads March From Kenosha To Milwaukee

By Oct 19, 2020
Chuck Quirmbach

Updated Tuesday at 1:57 p.m. CT

The family of the Black man severely wounded by a police officer in Kenosha in August is leading a 30 mile march to Milwaukee, which began just after midnight on Tuesday. The family wants to send a message to prosecutors and voters.

Lawyer Says Officer Thought Jacob Blake Was Trying To Kidnap Child

By Sep 28, 2020
Scott Olson / Getty Images

The lawyer for the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back says his client told investigators he thought Blake was trying to abduct one of Blake’s children. 

Brendan Matthews, the attorney for Officer Rusten Sheskey, told CNN that Sheskey also said Blake was holding a knife as he leaned into the SUV on Aug. 23 and that he opened fire because Blake “twisted his body toward” him.

24-Hour Rally In Kenosha Drives Home Messages Of 'Justice For Jacob' And Ending Systemic Racism

By Sep 28, 2020
Susan Bence

It’s been just over five weeks since a Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times.

The group “Justice For Jacob” is calling for the immediate firing and indictment of the officer, in addition to other measures the group says would end police violence and systemic racism.

To drive home the message, organizers are holding a 24-hour rally scheduled to end Monday at noon in downtown Kenosha. The gathering attracted both people from the Kenosha community and out of state.

Former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray To Review State Report On Jacob Blake Shooting

By Sep 22, 2020
Chuck Quirmbach

The Wisconsin Department of Justice report on the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha isn't done yet and won't be released until a newly hired consultant reviews it. 