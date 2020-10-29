Pandemic Takes Toll On Milwaukee Developments, But New Plans Continue To Be Announced

Lake Effect's Joy Powers speaks with reporter Tom Daykin from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, nearly every part of our lives have been impacted, including real estate developments. Here in Milwaukee, construction has continued to go forward on many projects, but some are having difficulty getting started as funding sources become more tenuous.

Yet, some developers are continuing to announce big, ambitious plans despite the financial realities of this pandemic. Lake Effect contributor Tom Daykin reports on commercial real estate for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He recently reported on the announcement of a new, luxury hotel and apartments near Fiserv Forum despite the pandemic’s impact on the hotel industry.

"It’s not going to be opening for probably about two years and the hope, of course, is that two years from now we’re not going to still be under stay-at-home orders because of the pandemic," Daykin explains.

Still, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues unabated in Wisconsin, it remains unclear what the future may hold for development in Milwaukee.