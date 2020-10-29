Pandemic Takes Toll On Milwaukee Developments, But New Plans Continue To Be Announced

By 30 seconds ago
  • A view of Milwaukee from the Hoan Bridge. While some developments in the city have been stunted by the pandemic, new and ambitious plans continue to be announced.
    A view of Milwaukee from the Hoan Bridge. While some developments in the city have been stunted by the pandemic, new and ambitious plans continue to be announced.
    soupstock

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, nearly every part of our lives have been impacted, including real estate developments. Here in Milwaukee, construction has continued to go forward on many projects, but some are having difficulty getting started as funding sources become more tenuous. 

Yet, some developers are continuing to announce big, ambitious plans despite the financial realities of this pandemic. Lake Effect contributor Tom Daykin reports on commercial real estate for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He recently reported on the announcement of a new, luxury hotel and apartments near Fiserv Forum despite the pandemic’s impact on the hotel industry.

"It’s not going to be opening for probably about two years and the hope, of course, is that two years from now we’re not going to still be under stay-at-home orders because of the pandemic," Daykin explains. 

Still, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues unabated in Wisconsin, it remains unclear what the future may hold for development in Milwaukee. 

Tags: 
real estate
Lake Effect
WUWM
Coronavirus

Related Content

How The Pandemic And Virtual DNC Have Hurt Milwaukee's Airbnb Hosts

By & Aug 19, 2020
Noel / stock.adobe.com

The Democratic National Convention was expected to have a $200 million economic impact in Milwaukee. In the days following the announcement that Milwaukee beat out its competitors to host the DNC, there was a lot of energy and excitement, especially among those hoping to get a piece of that $200 million pie.

Project On Milwaukee's North Side Emphasizes Affordable Housing

By & Jun 24, 2020
Scott Crawford Inc.

Despite the pandemic, construction has continued on new projects in the Milwaukee area. Although many of us are more focused on this health crisis, social unrest, and economic turmoil - we’re still experiencing a shortage of affordable housing. That shortage, mixed with the financial burden of housing, adds even more stress to these issues.

Staggered Start Time And Touchless Elevators Could Be The Future For Large Office Buildings

By , & May 26, 2020
Alesandra Tejeda

As many Wisconsinites continue to work from home, the future of office buildings could be very different from how we left them.

Like many of you, the Lake Effect team has been working from home the past few months. And while we sit at our kitchen tables, couches or closets, our office building is relatively dormant, leaving our cubicles and offices empty. While the transition has been difficult for some employees, some people and companies hope to make working from home a permanent solution.

U.S. Economy Grows At Record Pace But Still Has A Long Way To Go

By 7 hours ago

The U.S. economy grew at a record pace during the last three months, according to the last major economic report before the election.

Not many people are popping champagne corks, though, because GDP also shrank at a record pace during the previous three months. Despite the strong rebound in July, August and September, the economy has not yet recovered from the damage done by the coronavirus pandemic.