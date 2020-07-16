Parking Lot Theatre Looks To Safely Bring Performing Arts And Movies Back To Milwaukeeans

By & 16 minutes ago
  • A view from the first Parking Lot Theatre event in the Menomonee River Valley neighborhood, which featured a showing of “The Goonies,” live performance, and food.
    A view from the first Parking Lot Theatre event in the Menomonee River Valley neighborhood, which featured a showing of “The Goonies,” live performance, and food.
    Courtesy of Parking Lot Theatre

How we seek entertainment has changed drastically since the coronavirus pandemic began. Seeing the performing arts and going to movies isn’t physically safe to do, but many of us still want to engage with the arts in person.

Activists Anne Koller and Manny Lara were concerned about how the lockdown would impact Milwaukee’s creative communities and they wanted to find a safe way to enjoy the arts.

They found their answer: empty parking lots. The Parking Lot Theatre has been hosting movies and concerts for people to see from inside their cars.

"We have parking lots all around the city and we have the availability to cars. We can drive around for essential visits like getting food and things like that, and we really crave connection and we crave entertainment," says Koller.

Health was their number one concern. They both knew that if this couldn’t be done safely, then it shouldn't be done at all. "Just keeping the beacon of safety, so how could we create this safe bubble and have everyone travel and be social in a safe way," says Lara.

To keep patrons safe, all tickets are sold online, bathroom lines are facilitated through texting, and people must sit inside their car.

The first event was in the Menomonee River Valley neighborhood. It featured food from Sobelmans Pub and Grill, two live music performances, and a showing of the hits '80s movie The Goonies. The event attracted over 100 people.

Koller and Lara hope to expand to neighborhoods all across Milwaukee and to make each event feel representative of the community. “Not just templating, not just showing The Goonies in every neighborhood,” says Koller. “It’s not for the community, it’s with. It’s co-creative and a co-creative process.”

Find upcoming Parking Lot Theatre events.

Tags: 
Lake Effect
WUWM
arts
Coronavirus

Related Content

Milwaukee Artists Go Digital To Continue Making A Living

By Julian Hayda May 7, 2020
Imagine MKE / Facebook

Milwaukee artists are some of the people most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. With galleries and performance venues closed, there aren't many places where art can be shared. But, as with all unusual circumstances, they can count on their creativity to get by.

David Lee, the CEO of Imagine MKE, and Deanna Tillisch, the president and CEO of the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF), talk about the financial and creative hurdles local artists have had to overcome:

Milwaukee Movie Theaters Could Be Forever Changed After Coronavirus

By & May 8, 2020
ANN-ELISE HENZL

Since going to a movie theater currently isn't an option, and may not be for a long time, most of us are turning to streaming services for entertainment. 

The motion picture distribution system was under stress before the coronavirus pandemic, but as services like Netflix grow worldwide, the future of the traditional film industry and movie theaters post-pandemic is uncertain, to say the least. 

Marcus Center CEO Kendra Whitlock Ingram On Building Upon 'The Community's Performing Arts Center'

By Jul 8, 2020
Courtesy of the Marcus Performing Arts Center

The Marcus Performing Arts Center has been a staple not just for downtown Milwaukee, but for the greater community. Outside of being a venue to see live performances, its outreach and community engagement efforts reach people of all ages.

This mission is in part what drew Kendra Whitlock Ingram to the position of president and CEO of the Marcus Center. She replaces Paul Matthews, who served just over two decades as its leader.

Milwaukee Arts Groups Unite To Help Frontline Workers

By May 5, 2020
Lubo Ivanko / stock.adobe.com

Theaters, like other public gathering spaces, are closed. Local companies, like the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, have found creative ways to pay homage to planned productions and keep people engaged with their company.

Still, without any staged shows, the Milwaukee Rep's behind-the-scenes team has been left without any sets to build, props to create, or costumes to design. So they’ve found a way to put their skills to use outside of the theater.

>>Latest WUWM & NPR Coronavirus Coverage