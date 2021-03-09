Pentagon Extends National Guard Presence At The Capitol

The Pentagon has approved a request to continue National Guard support at the U.S. Capitol through May 23, 2021. About 2,300 troops will remain at the Capitol, which is about half the number currently deployed, the Department of Defense said Tuesday evening.

The National Guard personnel were expected to leave the Capitol on March 12 after remaining there following the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt. But U.S. Capitol Police last week requested a 60-day extension following intelligence that showed a possible security threat.

That threat led the House of Representatives to cancel its March 4 session.

The Department of Defense said in a statement Tuesday that it would work with USCP to "incrementally reduce the National Guard footprint as conditions allow" during the extended period.

"We thank the National Guard for its support throughout this mission, as well as for its significant efforts across the nation in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.

