Polack Takes On Steil As Wisconsin Dems Try To Win 1st CD For First Time In 25 Years

By 1 hour ago
  • (From left) Bryan Steil and Roger Polack are facing off in Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District race this November.
    (From left) Bryan Steil and Roger Polack are facing off in Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District race this November.
    Courtesy of Bryan Steil and Roger Polack

In some ways, Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District, stretching from southern Milwaukee County to Janesville, is a political swing area. Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin won four of the district's six counties on her way to reelection in 2018. 

But Democrats have not held the House seat in about 25 years. This fall's Democratic House candidate, Roger Polack, says 2020 is a different situation and is hoping to unseat one-term Republican incumbent Bryan Steil.

>>10 Things To Do To Ensure Your Absentee Ballot Is Counted

Janesville native Steil had the backing of Rep. Paul Ryan when Steil took over for the retiring House Speaker with a 12 percentage point election win against Democrat Randy Bryce in 2018. But that was also the year Democrats regained control of the House, putting Steil into the political minority. 

Asked about his major accomplishments in Congress, Steil talks of holding many in-person or telephone town hall meetings in the district. He emphasizes he's working to protect the health and safety of residents, and during COVID-19, help get them back to work. Steil says he joined Democrats in voting for the major coronavirus relief bill, the CARES Act.   

"It provided relief to individuals, directly, through checks of $1,200 for most individuals in southeast Wisconsin,” says Steil.

Steil says the measure also helped provide more protective gear for frontline workers. 

But challenger Roger Polack takes issue with Steil's record. Polack is a Racine native who most recently worked in Washington D.C. as an attorney. He earlier served as a civilian intelligence analyst for the U.S. Treasury Department. The Democrat says Steil has voted against some COVID-19 relief packages, including one measure to make sure business aid didn't mainly go to big firms.

"That shows he's not about accountability. He's not about getting funds to the people who need it most," says Polack.

He says Steil has taken too much money from corporate political action committees (PACs), while Polack says he's running a grassroots campaign.

Also related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Polack says the Affordable Care Act should be expanded to more people, while Steil has backed Republican efforts to overturn the law.

A message of law and order has become a growing part of Steil's campaign, especially since the civil unrest in Kenosha in late August, following a police officer severely wounding a Black man, Jacob Blake. 

Republican incumbent Bryan Steil speaks in Hales Corners.
Credit Chuck Quirmbach

On Oct. 10, Steil spoke to a conservative gathering in Hales Corners. He said he helped convince President Donald Trump to send more National Guard troops to Kenosha.  

"We flood the zone with resources, and we re-establish public safety in the community of Kenosha. I'm telling 'ya, it was a spectacular scene," Steil said to applause.

Steil's account is different from that of the Wisconsin National Guard and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who say they responded as local officials in Kenosha asked for the state's help. Steil says he acted as other local officials reached out to him. But Polack says Steil is exaggerating his role.

"He has a track record of working to take credit for the accomplishments of others, and Kenosha is another example of that," Polack said.

A screenshot from one of Roger Polack's campaign videos.
Credit Screenshot / Roger For Wisconsin / YouTube

Despite what he calls a grassroots campaign, Polack has produced a web ad that emphasizes his theme of trying to serve families instead of special interests.

A narrator reads: "Roger Polack isn't taking a dime of corporate PAC money, and he knows something about real service. He served in the Bush and Obama administrations."

Steil, though, has been running several TV ads and getting exposure at campaign rallies for Vice President Mike Pence and President Trump. The House member said this about the president's chances at an Oct. 17 Trump rally in Janesville.

"The polls may tell you Trump may be behind. But look around, look at the enthusiasm we got here. Trump's gonna win four more years!” Steil exclaimed.

National political analysts, like the Cook Political Report, appear to like the chances of Steil winning two more years in the House, as they've yet to add the 1st District race to the list of competitive contests. 

But Polack is counting on disdain for Trump and what he says is a districtwide move back to the center and left, to help elect him to Congress. 

Tags: 
election
WUWM
WUWM News

Related Content

Trump Rally In Janesville Draws Thousands Of Attendees

By Oct 18, 2020
Susan Bence

Despite the weather, wind and pandemic, thousands of people stood shoulder to shoulder on a flag festooned airport tarmac in Janesville Saturday to rally in support of President Donald Trump.

The Republican described the crowd as stretching as far as the eye could see. Trump came out swinging saying he’s the right choice for the "most important election in the history of our country," not his Democratic opponent Joe Biden.

About 50 Wisconsin Municipalities Need Poll Workers

By & & Scott Bauer Oct 15, 2020
Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Updated at 2:29 p.m. CT

Only about 180 poll workers out of roughly 30,000 are still needed to staff polling places in battleground Wisconsin, despite surging cases of the coronavirus in the key battleground state, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reported Thursday.

Evers Tells Trump And Other Politicians To Require Masks At Events In Wisconsin

By Oct 16, 2020
Chuck Quirmbach

President Donald Trump is scheduled to campaign in Janesville Saturday night. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is asking the president to require all those who attend the rally to wear a mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

In fact, Evers said Thursday that he wants all politicians who hold events in Wisconsin to require masks.

Emergency Rooms And Health Clinics Become Voter Registration Hubs

By Oct 18, 2020

This year, there aren't as many large public events with volunteers signing people up to vote in the weeks before the election, due to the pandemic.

But doctors' offices are stepping in to fill the void, through programs like VotER and Vote Health 2020, nonpartisan efforts to register patients in free clinics, community centers and emergency rooms.