Racine Narrowly Passes Mask Mandate That Includes Fines

  • Racine's Common Council has narrowly passed a coronavirus mask ordinance that has some teeth.
Racine's Common Council has narrowly passed a coronavirus mask ordinance that has some teeth.

On a vote of 8-to-7 and after lengthy debate Tuesday night, the council imposed a face covering mandate in the city that comes with fines for failing to comply.

The local law requires mask for everyone over 4 years of age in public buildings as well as outdoors within 6 feet of someone.

Violators will be fined $25 for a first offense, $50 for a second offense and $100 for every violation after that, WISN-TV reports.

Businesses also face fines between $50 and $500 and could also lose their license to operate if they don't comply with the mandate.

There’s an exception for people who can’t wear masks for medical reasons. The ordinance doesn't apply to public schools, but officials say the school district will be requiring face coverings.

Coronavirus
