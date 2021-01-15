Redistricting Panel Hears Of Past Gerrymandering In Milwaukee County

By 30 minutes ago
  • The People's Maps Commission heard from several invited speakers Thursday night, including Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill and Milwaukee attorneys Rebeca Lopez and James Hall, Jr.
    The People's Maps Commission heard from several invited speakers Thursday night, including Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill and Milwaukee attorneys Rebeca Lopez and James Hall, Jr.
    Screenshot

The non-partisan state panel charged with drawing fair, impartial election maps for Wisconsin legislative and Congressional districts this year turned its focus to the 4th Congressional District in Milwaukee County Thursday night. 

The People's Maps Commission heard from local attorneys and leaders of the Hmong and the Oneida Nation communities, who argued past gerrymandering has hurt low-income and non-white citizens.

In testimony from the general public, Angela Lang of Black Leaders Organizing for Communities urged the commission to provide maps that are avenues for everyone to be heard by their lawmaker, who might otherwise ignore them.

Angela Lang, of Black Leaders Organizing for Communities (BLOC) was one of several members of the public who spoke during Thursday night's hearing.
Credit Screengrab by Chuck Quirmbach

"Our communities are struggling. We call, we send letters, we request meetings, and the will of the people often isn't listened to, let alone upheld,” said Lang.

The People's Maps Commission announced that a redistricting lab at Tufts University in Massachusetts will be helping them with their work.

But Thursday night, local resident Matthew Petering said he's already developed a computer program that produces fair maps with partisan symmetry.

"Each party should have the same number of vulnerable districts that are expected to be won by a narrow margin in each map," said Petering. 

The commission will hold four more public hearings over the next two months before trying to produce maps. One speaker Thursday praised the panel for its work, but said the redistricting process will eventually wind up in court.

Tags: 
WUWM
WUWM News
gerrymandering
redistricting

Related Content

Wisconsin Justices Skeptical Of GOP Redistricting Proposal

By & & Scott Bauer 22 hours ago
DADEROT / WIKIMEDIA

Updated at 4:45 p.m. CST

A Republican-backed push to fast-track redistricting lawsuits in the Wisconsin Supreme Court met with skepticism during a Thursday hearing, with the court's conservative chief justice questioning why the proposal was necessary and how the thinly staffed court could be expected to draw maps.

Wisconsin's Impending Redistricting May Decide The Future Of Politics For The Next Decade

By Nov 12, 2020
State of Wisconsin

Every decade states around the country redraw their district maps. This process creates different legislative and congressional districts, proportionately divided by population. But since it last happened in 2011, the redistricting process has become increasingly controversial.

Gerrymandering is the process dividing districts based on political preference, and it allows politicians to choose their voters. Gerrymandered districts have come to dominate legislatures around the country, including here in Wisconsin.

Redistricting Advisory Referendum On The Ballot In 11 Wisconsin Counties

By Oct 22, 2020
JOAQUIN CORBALAN / stock.adobe.com

Voters in Kenosha County, Jefferson County and a handful of other counties and municipalities in Wisconsin are seeing a question on their Nov. 3 general election ballot asking about redistricting, or the redrawing of political maps.

The advisory referendum asks: 

Should the Wisconsin legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of all district maps at all levels of government: federal, state, county and municipal in the State of Wisconsin?

How Gerrymandering Could Be Impacting Coronavirus Response In Wisconsin

By Oct 1, 2020
Andy Dean / stock.adobe.com

The way district maps are drawn in Wisconsin could be impacting the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Cases of coronavirus are currently surging across the state, breaking records for Wisconsin. The White House Coronavirus Task Force now considers Wisconsin a “red zone.”