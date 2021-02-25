Republican Wants To Require National Anthem In Wisconsin

By & Scott Bauer 31 minutes ago
  • Members of the Milwaukee Bucks stand with their arms around her others shoulders as a sign of solidarity during the National Anthem before a preseason game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Oct. 3, 2016 in Chicago, Ill.
    Members of the Milwaukee Bucks stand with their arms around her others shoulders as a sign of solidarity during the National Anthem before a preseason game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Oct. 3, 2016 in Chicago, Ill.
    Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

The national anthem would have to be played before all sporting events at Lambeau Field, the Fiserv Forum and all other Wisconsin venues that have received taxpayer money under a bill introduced Thursday in the state Legislature by a Republican lawmaker.

The proposal from Sen. Patrick Testin, of Stevens Point, comes after the Dallas Mavericks did not play “The Star-Spangled Banner” before home games earlier this season. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban agreed to play the national anthem after the NBA reiterated its policy to include the song.

“Hearing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner' at a sporting event reminds us that despite our differences, we have something in common – we are Americans,” Testin said in a statement announcing his bill. “This tradition traces its roots back more than a century – even pre-dating the song’s adoption as the national anthem. It’s a practice that unites us, and I believe it’s worth preserving.”

The bill simply says that no sporting event may be held in a venue constructed at least in part with public money unless the national anthem is played or sung. There are no penalties for violating the requirement.

Testin said veterans groups the Wisconsin American Legion and VFW Department of Wisconsin support the measure, which would have to pass the GOP-controlled Legislature and be signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.

Evers' spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the measure.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has said that requiring the national anthem at all Texas venues that receive public funding will be among his top legislative priorities this session.

The pregame national anthem is a staple of American sports at both the professional and collegiate level, but is far less commonplace at pro sporting events in other countries. Athlete protests of social and racial injustice during the “The Star-Spangled Banner” became a flashpoint between then-President Donald Trump and various leagues during his administration.

Tags: 
WUWM
Wisconsin Legislature
sports

Related Content

Milwaukee Bucks Boycott Is A Historic Moment In Sports

By & Aug 31, 2020
Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks shocked some fans on Aug. 26 when they chose to not take the court for their scheduled playoff game in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake. Blake was left paralyzed after being shot in the back multiple times by Kenosha police Officer Rusten Sheskey.

Bipartisan Push For Ranked-Choice Voting In Wisconsin

By & Scott Bauer 23 hours ago
LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS / stock.adobe.com

The push for ranked-choice voting in Wisconsin gained steam on Wednesday with the introduction of a bipartisan bill in the state Legislature, a move backed by a Republican congressman and a recently formed coalition of civic and business leaders.

It’s the first time Republicans have got behind the idea in Wisconsin’s GOP-controlled Legislature. A measure introduced by Democrats last session didn’t even get a hearing.

The History Of Milwaukee's Old North Side Borchert Field

By Feb 5, 2021
Wikimedia Commons

Milwaukee is known for being a city of neighborhoods. From Bay View on the south side and Washington Heights to the west, each neighborhood has a story — including the Borchert Field neighborhood on the city’s north side. The neighborhood got its name from an athletic field that spanned 8th Street to the west, 7th Street to the east, Chambers to the south and Burleigh to the north. I-43 now runs through the middle of what used to be.

Brett Favre's Connection To Mississippi Welfare Scandal Goes Deeper Than His $1.1 Million

By Julian Hayda & May 26, 2020
Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

Earlier this month, Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre was connected to an embezzlement scheme in his home state of Mississippi. The state auditor found that Favre had been paid $1.1 million for appearances that were never made by a nonprofit called Mississippi Community Education Center, which was funded with federal welfare grants. 