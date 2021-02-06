Share The Songs That Meant The Most To Your Loved Ones And Friends Lost To COVID-19

As the U.S. approaches nearly 500,000 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic, NPR is putting together a tribute to remember people we've lost.

We're looking for family or friends to share stories of their loved one's favorite song — or a song that had special meaning for them.

Was there a song or piece of music that meant the most to them? What about the song did they connect with? Maybe it's a song that made them smile and dance, or maybe it's a song that got them through a tough time.

We also want to know what the song means to you and if it brings to mind any treasured memories with your loved one.

Please fill out the form below and an NPR producer may be in contact for an upcoming story.

