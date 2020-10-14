Submit To The Student Podcast Challenge: College Edition

Editor's note: The NPR Student Podcast Challenge: College Edition will open on December 1, 2020. If you're looking for the 5th-12th grade contest click here.

Step 1: Read the entry requirements. Podcasts must be between three and eight minutes long. Read more here.

Step 2: Upload to SoundCloud. You'll need to make it publicly viewable and downloadable, so our judges can listen.

(Need help putting the podcast on SoundCloud and changing the privacy settings? Find guidance here and here.)

Step 3: Fill out the form (check back in December.) Within a few minutes of submitting, you should get an email that we received the entry.

Questions? Read about the contest here. On our website, you'll find guides for students making podcasts and lesson plans for teachers. Frequently asked questions can be found here.

If you can't find what you're looking for, email studentpodcastchallenge@npr.org.

