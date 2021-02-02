Summerfest 2021 Postponed To September

  People entering the Summerfest grounds in 2016.
    People entering the Summerfest grounds in 2016.
    MARTI MIKKELSON / WUWM

Organizers of the music festival that attracts hundreds of thousands of people to Milwaukee's lakefront each year is postponing its original June dates and moving the event to September.

Summerfest officials say that will allow more time for people to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The festival has moved to a split-week format with the event this year held Sept. 2 to 4, 9 to 11 and 16 to 18, running from Thursdays to Saturdays.

Milwaukee World Festival CEO Don Smiley says while progress is being made on the vaccine rollout, organizers thought it would be best to build in more time for vaccinations.

“We will continue to work diligently with civic officials and healthcare professionals as we prepare to welcome artists, fans, employees, vendors and sponsorship partners this summer," Smiley said. "Our team is excited to get back to what we do best, as soon as possible.”

Officials are working to reschedule American Family Insurance Amphitheater concerts and will provide updated concert information within the coming weeks.

The Summerfest Board of Directors made the decision to cancel the event last year after moving it from June to September. Summerfest 2020 and 2021 general admission tickets will be redeemed during the new September dates.

Summerfest, which began in 1968, now includes performances on 11 stages and attracts about 750,000 people each year.

