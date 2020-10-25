Sunday Puzzle: Spanish To English

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some common five-letter words in Spanish. For each one, rearrange the letters to spell a common, uncapitalized word in English.

Example: CESTA (basket) --> CASTE

1. TODOS (all or every)

2. TRUCO (trick)

3. BANCO (bank)

4. ARROZ (rice)

5. CINCO (five)

6. JABON (soap)

7. TORRE (tower)

8. PECHO (chest)

9. HUESO (bone)

10. ODIAR (to hate)

Last week's challenge: Name a world capital. Change one letter in it to D-Y. The result will be two words, one after the other. The first word names somebody you like to be around. The second word names somebody you don't like to be around. What city is it?

Challenge answer: Budapest --> Buddy, pest

Winner: Matthew Trill of Clearwater, Fla.

This week's challenge: It comes from Neville Fogarty, of Newport News, Va. What common seven-letter verb is made up of three consecutive musical notes in order?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Oct. 29, at 3 p.m. ET.

