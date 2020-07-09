Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect: Caring For COVID-19 Patients, Mail-In Voting, Jali Fruit Company

By 5 hours ago

Thursday on Lake Effect

A local respiratory therapist talks about her experiences caring for COVID-19 patients out east. Then, we learn about how the Wisconsin Elections Commission is helping people vote by mail in the November election. We meet two local entrepreneurs who created a market-based solution to extreme poverty with fruit that would have gone to waste. Plus, an essay pays tribute to comedy legends Jerry Stiller and Fred Willard.

Guests:

  • Nou Thao, respiratory therapist
  • Megan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission
  • Josh Shefner and Claire Friona, co-founders of Agricycle Global
  • Steve Burrows, filmmaker and essayist

Related Content

Essay: Tribute To Fred And Jerry

By Steve Burrows Jun 22, 2020
Steve Burrows / Miramax

Two comedy legends passed away within the same week in May — Jerry Stiller and Fred Willard. Both of their contributions to comedy in all forms, from stage to television and film, are immeasurable and made them household names. 

Filmmaker and Wisconsin-native Steve Burrows had the pleasure of working with both Stiller and Willard on his film Chump Change — a Miramax showbusiness satire, most of which takes place in Wisconsin.