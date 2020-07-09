Thursday on Lake Effect: Caring For COVID-19 Patients, Mail-In Voting, Jali Fruit Company

Thursday on Lake Effect:
A local respiratory therapist talks about her experiences caring for COVID-19 patients out east. Then, we learn about how the Wisconsin Elections Commission is helping people vote by mail in the November election. We meet two local entrepreneurs who created a market-based solution to extreme poverty with fruit that would have gone to waste. Plus, an essay pays tribute to comedy legends Jerry Stiller and Fred Willard.
Guests:
- Nou Thao, respiratory therapist
- Megan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission
- Josh Shefner and Claire Friona, co-founders of Agricycle Global
- Steve Burrows, filmmaker and essayist