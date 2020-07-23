Thursday on Lake Effect: Listen MKE Youth Activists, Perseid Meteor Shower, Summer Reading List

Thursday on Lake Effect:
We hear the latest Listen MKE which focuses on young people who are organizing and participating in the ongoing Milwaukee protests. Then our astronomy contributor shares her tips on how to best observe the Perseid meteor shower. Plus, Daniel Goldin of Boswell Book Company shares his annual summer reading recommendations.
Guests:
- Isabella Busby, Christopher Washington, & Malania Moore, youth activists & protest organizers
- Jean Creighton, director of the Manfred Olson Planetarium at UW-Milwaukee
- Daniel Goldin, proprietor of Boswell Book Company