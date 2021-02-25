Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect: Universal Basic Income, Black History Books, 'Choosing A Stone,' Purim

By Lake Effect 2 hours ago

Thursday on Lake Effect:

We learn about a pilot program in Milwaukee that aims to lift people out of poverty. Then, we get a list of books about Black history that focus on Black creators and innovators. Local poet Richard Hedderman talks about his latest collection, Choosing A Stone. Plus, we learn about the Jewish holiday of Purim.

Guests:

  • Alderwoman Chantia Lewis, Milwaukee's ninth district
  • Hermoine Bell-Henderson, business, technology and periodicals coordinator for the Milwaukee Public Library
  • Richard Hedderman, poet and author of Choosing A Stone
  • Cantor David Barash, Congregation Emanuel Bne Jeshurun
  • Kristin Reisenauer, owner and lead wedding planner of Natural Elegance Events

Related Content

Milwaukee Poet Explores Musical Landscape In Everyday Occurrences In New Book, 'Choosing A Stone'

By & 29 minutes ago
Finishing Line Press

Richard Hedderman is a local poet, author and educator at the Milwaukee Public Museum, where he also coordinates the creative writing programming.  

His work has been featured in national and international literary publications, and his latest book of poetry is called Choosing A Stone.

How Micro Weddings Give Couples More Personalization And Time With Guests At Their Celebration

By Jan 19, 2021
Nadtochiy / stock.adobe.com

Micro weddings or weddings with under 75 guests were growing in popularity even before gathering limits were put in place due to the pandemic. While traditional, big weddings are on hold as COVID-19 continues to devastate Wisconsin, celebrations will happen again one day.

With high costs and extra planning associated with long guest lists, micro weddings can be a way to create a more intimate feeling during your wedding celebration.