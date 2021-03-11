Thursday on Lake Effect: Wisconsin Redistricting, Riverwest Food Pantry, Heart Health, Bird Watching

Good weather in early March can leave some Milwaukeeans skeptical as memories of April and May winter storms creep in the back of their mind.

Humans are notoriously not that great at being able to sense weather patterns and turning to the likes of Punxsutawney Phil’s shadow doesn’t offer much help in knowing how many more weeks of winter lie ahead.

But there is one animal whose return to Milwaukee, according to Tim Vargo from the Urban Ecology Center, signals the arrival of spring — the red-winged blackbird.