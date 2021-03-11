Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect: Wisconsin Redistricting, Riverwest Food Pantry, Heart Health, Bird Watching

By Lake Effect 1 hour ago

Thursday on Lake Effect

We learn about redistricting in Wisconsin and how a delayed census count could affect the process. Then, speak with the executive director of the Riverwest Food Pantry about how the pandemic has impacted their work, and the community they serve. Two local cardiac surgeons explain why heart health remains a top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, tell you all about the red wing black bird and why spotting one means the return of warmer weather.

Guests:

  • Hong Min Park, associate professor of political science at UW-Milwaukee
  • Vincent Noth, executive director of the Riverwest Food Pantry
  • Dr. David Joyce and Dr. Lyle Joyce, cardiac surgeons at Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin
  • Tim Vargo and Ethan Bott, Urban Ecology Center

Related Content

The Real Harbingers Of Spring: Red-Winged Blackbirds

By & 33 minutes ago
Becky Matsubara / Wikimedia Commons

Good weather in early March can leave some Milwaukeeans skeptical as memories of April and May winter storms creep in the back of their mind.

Humans are notoriously not that great at being able to sense weather patterns and turning to the likes of Punxsutawney Phil’s shadow doesn’t offer much help in knowing how many more weeks of winter lie ahead.

But there is one animal whose return to Milwaukee, according to Tim Vargo from the Urban Ecology Center, signals the arrival of spring — the red-winged blackbird.