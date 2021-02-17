Tips On How To Avoid Falling Prey To Online Scammers

By & 1 hour ago
  • From fraudulent phone calls to phishing emails, scammers will use any means they can to get your personal information in hopes of getting access to your money or using your identity.
    From fraudulent phone calls to phishing emails, scammers will use any means they can to get your personal information in hopes of getting access to your money or using your identity.
    Feng Yu / stock.adobe.com

As the COVID-19 pandemic has forced more communication to be online or over the phone, more scammers have taken advantage.

From fraudulent phone calls to phishing emails, scammers will use any means they can to get your personal information in hopes of getting access to your money or using your identity.

Lisa Schiller is the Director of Investigations and Media Relations at Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin. She says scams have increased since the pandemic began and have been wide ranging in approach, but she says what they are after is often the same.

“They want your personal information. Your name, date of birth, any other information they can get that’s very important to them because they can do a lot of damage with that information,” she says.

There are ways that Schiller says to avoid getting caught up in these scams.

When it comes to phone calls, she advises people to never answer the phone unless they know the number or are expecting a call from an unknown number.

“If it’s someone important and legitimate, they will leave a message and then you can call back,” she says.

She says answering a call can risk showing the scammer that there is a real person on the end of the line and they will continue to pursue your information.

For emails, she says to watch out for grammatical errors or confusing English. This is often a sign that an email is not coming from a legitimate source. On scam websites, look for contact information. Usually, fraudulent websites will not have any traditional contact information that a legitimate website would.

To proactively protect yourself from scammers, Schiller advises signing up for the National Do Not Call Registry and report unwanted calls on their website so that the Federal Trade Commission can look into the potential scam.  

“You might not ever back from them, at least the information has been reported and believe it or not, there are people on the other end that really care about that. That are looking into these phone numbers and actually researching and investigating,” she says.

Tags: 
Lake Effect
WUWM
business

Related Content

Wisconsin Tech & Startup Groups Support Evers' Plan For $100 Million Venture Capital Fund

By Feb 15, 2021
Screenshot

Innovative ideas may be about to get a huge financial boost in Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers says he'll include in his state budget proposal a $100 million venture capital fund to jump-start the growth of startup businesses. 

Matt Cordio, of the Wisconsin Startup Coalition, says he supports the plan and that access to venture capital is the lifeblood of innovation. 

GameStop Stock Mania: Why Everyone Is Talking About It And Many Are Worried

By Jan 28, 2021

Updated at 4:51 p.m. ET

What the deal with GameStop?

There's a good chance you have heard that question many times in the past few days.

How A Milwaukee Bike Shop Is Meeting The Pandemic-Fueled Demand For Bicycles

By & Jan 27, 2021
Emerys Cycling Triathlon & Fitness

Emerys Cycling Triathlon & Fitness has been selling bikes in Milwaukee since 1963. Brent Emery, son of founders Marilyn and Richard, now co-owns the business with his brother Ben. The company has stores in Milwaukee and Menomonee Falls.

Brent Emery says demand for bikes has been high since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. This is something he  says he expected when the pandemic first began.

New Plant Shop, Clover MKE, Is Staying Local To Provide More Sustainable Plants

By & Jan 26, 2021
Clover Milwaukee

A new store has opened its doors in Bay View. Clover MKE is a plant shop committed to sustainability. From repurposed pots to locally sourced plants, Clover MKE keeps their carbon footprint low.

The business is co-owned by Sissy Butner and Maggie Murphy, two house plant enthusiasts who connected over social media. They both wanted to start a business to expand their house plant hobby but were concerned about some of the unseen impacts of buying plants.