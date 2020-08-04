Tips For Wearing A Mask While Exercising

By 1 hour ago
  • Our Fit For You segment addresses how to exercise safely with a mask on.
    Our Fit For You segment addresses how to exercise safely with a mask on.
    Maxim / stock.adobe.com

As gyms reopen, members are weighing the risk of working out in common areas again. While coronavirus safety policies can vary gym to gym, the Wisconsin statewide mask mandate requires that everyone 5 and up wears a mask indoors — even while working out.

While wearing a mask during exercise may be uncomfortable, it's certainly safe and doable, according to Dr. Sandra Hunter. She's a professor in exercise science at the Marquette University Department of Physical Therapy and the director of the Athletic and Human Performance Research Center

When you wear a mask while exercising, research shows the most common responses of the body include labored breathing and a slightly increased heart rate.

"There is this idea that [wearing a mask] can cause problems or can lead to problems with CO2 rebreathing. However, it will depend on the type of mask," she explains.

CO2 rebreathing is when you inhale higher levels of freshly expelled CO2 and less oxygen in a tight-fitting mask, such as an N95 mask.

"Together they can lead to dizziness, lightheadedness, increased heart rate and even altitude sickness if it gets really extreme, which can be nausea ... However, I would never recommend that you're exercising at high intensity with an N95 mask," explains Hunter. 

Hunter shares some tips for those wearing masks while exercising:

Avoid disposable surgical masks

Most masks available are breathable enough to exercise in. But Hunter suggests not wearing a disposable surgical mask while exercising because it can easily become wet, decreasing its effectiveness.

"The best mask I found was just a regular cloth mask without two layers and it allowed me still to breathe," she says.

Find the right material and fit

Moisture-wicking material is best, but remember the thicker the material the more difficult it is to breathe in. Find a mask that is comfortable and protective. 

You do need some small amount of ventilation, but make sure it's tight enough to offer some protection.

>>A User's Guide To Masks: What's Best At Protecting Others (And Yourself)

Note how you feel

When you start your normal exercise routine in a mask, adjust your level of intensity from the beginning and take note of how you're feeling. If you feel lightheaded or dizzy, stop and take a break. Over time you can work up to your desired level of intensity. 

Overall, Hunter says to "experiment [with different types of masks] and listen to your body. Your body's going to be telling you what you need and you will just need to get used to it because I think this will be the new normal for quite some time."

Hunter notes it may take a few weeks, but over time you can work up to your desired level of intensity.

Pay attention to your surroundings

Indoor exercise, even with a mask on, means sharing space and air with others. Being outside will give you more opportunities to distance yourself with better ventilation. If there's no one else around, you can workout without a mask — but always have one on you.

Tags: 
Fit For You
Lake Effect
Coronavirus
WUWM

Related Content

Some Gyms Are Open, But They're Still 'High-Risk' Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

By Jul 27, 2020
littlewolf1989 / stock.adobe.com

  

From virtual workouts to outdoor activities, many of us found different ways to stay active when gyms were initially closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now that some gyms are open again, should you go?

"Regardless of what the activity is, the gym in of itself, no matter the gym, is going to be a high-risk area to go to," says Dr. Joyce Sanchez, an infectious disease specialist at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Evers Orders Masks Statewide As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Wisconsin

By & & Scott Bauer Jul 30, 2020
Screenshot / WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES / YOUTUBE

Updated Friday at 11:18 a.m. CT

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday issued a statewide mask mandate amid a spike in coronavirus cases, setting up a conflict with Republican legislative leaders and some conservatives who oppose such a requirement and successfully sued to kill the governor's safer-at-home order.

Weird Dreams? The Coronavirus Pandemic Could Be Messing With Your Sleep

By Jun 22, 2020
Good Studio / Getty Images

About a third of our lives is spent sleeping. Sleep is good for our health and builds our immune function, something especially important during a pandemic.

However, the CDC estimates that 30-40% of American adults sleep less than six hours a night. That's two hours less than the recommended eight hours. Sleep deprivation is often associated with an increased risk of high blood pressure, anxiety, depression, and our ability to cope with stress.

Widespread Use Of Face Masks Could Save Tens Of Thousands Of Lives, Models Project

By & Jul 3, 2020

More widespread wearing of face masks could prevent tens of thousands of deaths by COVID-19, epidemiologists and mathematicians project.

A model from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation shows that near-universal wearing of cloth or homemade masks could prevent between 17,742 and 28,030 deaths across the US before Oct. 1.