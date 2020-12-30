Trump Asks U.S. Supreme Court To Take Wisconsin Case

The presidential recount in Wisconsin's Milwaukee County came in slightly under budget, at nearly $1.7 million, according to data released Wednesday.

George Christensen, the clerk of the state's largest county, released numbers that show it spent $1.69 million on its recount, with nearly a third of that — $550,450 — going to rent space for the effort.

Christensen said the county expected the recount would cost a little more than $2 million.