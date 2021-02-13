Trump Celebrates His Acquittal, Says The Impeachment Was Part Of A 'Witch Hunt'

Former President Donald Trump is responding to Saturday's Senate vote acquitting him of an impeachment charge of inciting an insurrection.

In a statement released shortly after the vote, the former president described the now concluded proceedings as part of a "witch-hunt" perpetuated against him by "one political party." But his statement ignored the fact that the vote against him was bipartisan, with 10 Republicans joining Democrats in the House to impeach and seven Republicans joining with Democrats in the Senate.

The 57-43 vote in the Senate, however, fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict.

Trump thanked his legal team as well as the representatives and senators who he said "stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country."

Absent from the statement was any direct mention of the events of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol building or any condemnation of the violence that occurred that day.

Trump did thank his supporters: "We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future."

"Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun," the statement read. "In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people," Trump said.

