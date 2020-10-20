Tuesday on Lake Effect: COVID-19 in Wisconsin Prisons, Project RETURN, Pandemic CSAs

Tuesday on Lake Effect:
A prison advocacy group explains their demands for the Governor after several outbreaks of COVID-19 in Wisconsin prisons. Then, we learn about Project RETURN and a formerly incarcerated man talks about his experience rejoining his community. Contributor Kyle Cherek explains how farms and CSA’s have adjusted and used the pandemic to reach new audiences. Plus, how the Wisconsin Historical Society is documenting the pandemic.
Guests:
- Peggy West Shroeder, lead legislative organizer with Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing
- Pastor Joe Ellwanger, founder of Project RETURN; Rodney Evans, corporate board president and a former client of Project RETURN
- Kyle Cherek, food historian and Lake Effect contributor
- Simone Munson, Wisconsin Historical Society Librarian Archives Collection Development Coordinator