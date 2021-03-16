Tuesday on Lake Effect: George Marshall Clark, Fair Housing Marcher, Pandemic Oral Health

The coronavirus pandemic has caused new amounts of stress for everyone. That stress can lead to unhealthy sleeping habits, low energy and an increase in migraines and headaches. Another consequence of the pandemic, according to Dr. Yasser Khaled, is an increase in trips to the dentist.

Khaled is an assistant professor at the Marquette School of Dentistry and he says their practice has seen an increase in patients since the pandemic began.

Khaled says that stress can cause two major issues in the mouth — grinding and jaw clenching.