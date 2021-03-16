Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect: George Marshall Clark, Fair Housing Marcher, Pandemic Oral Health

By Lake Effect 1 hour ago

Tuesday on Lake Effect:

We learn about the 1861 lynching of George Marshall Clark in Milwaukee and an activist’s efforts to publicly memorialize him today. Then, we speak with someone who took part in the historic march across the 16th Street Viaduct in Milwaukee. We’ll tell you about a new exhibit at the Jewish Museum Milwaukee that explores artwork depicting life in a Nazi ghetto. Plus, we look at how the pandemic could be impacting your teeth.

Guests:

  • Tyrone Randle, Milwaukee community activists; Garen Morris, sales counselor at Forest Home Cemetery
  • Joseph Baring, former member of NAACP Youth Council Commandos
  • Molly Dubin, curator for Jewish Museum Milwaukee
  • Dr. Yasser Khaled, assistant professor at the Marquette School of Dentistry

Related Content

‘It’s About Healing’: Activist Works To Memorialize Milwaukee’s Only Black Lynching Victim

By & Feb 23, 2021
SARA TOMILIN / FOREST HOME CEMETERY

On Sep. 6, 1861, George Marshall Clark was lynched on the northwest corner of Buffalo and Water Streets in Milwaukee — becoming the only Black victim of lynching in the city. Efforts are underway today to put a headstone on his unmarked grave.

Clark was only 22-years-old when he was killed. He was studying to be a barber under his father who owned a shop on Wisconsin Ave. 

'200 Days of Tension': Former NAACP Youth Council Commando Remembers Fair Housing Marches

By Feb 11, 2021
March on Milwaukee Digital Collection / Archives Department / UWM Libraries

In honor of Black History Month, WUWM is highlighting some of the significant moments in Milwaukee's Black history. That includes the fair housing marches that brought together Alderwoman Vel Phillips, the NAACP Youth Council Commandos and Father James Groppi. Young people and adults gathered for more than 200 consecutive nights of marching to end housing discrimination.

Jewish Museum Milwaukee Showcases Artist's Work To 'Maintain Humanity' While In Concentration Camp

By & Mar 3, 2021
Holocaust Museum Los Angeles

Erich Lichtblau-Leskly was one of around 140,000 Jewish people forced into Theresienstadt, a ghetto-labor and transit camp, by the Nazis during the Holocaust. While facing the horrors of imprisonment and working as a slave in the camp, Leskly created art to document life in Theresienstadt.

Milwaukee Dentist Says Stress From The Pandemic Has Lead To Teeth Grinding & Jaw Clenching

By & Feb 8, 2021
Vasyl / stock.adobe.com

The coronavirus pandemic has caused new amounts of stress for everyone. That stress can lead to unhealthy sleeping habits, low energy and an increase in migraines and headaches. Another consequence of the pandemic, according to Dr. Yasser Khaled, is an increase in trips to the dentist.

Khaled is an assistant professor at the Marquette School of Dentistry and he says their practice has seen an increase in patients since the pandemic began.

Khaled says that stress can cause two major issues in the mouth — grinding and jaw clenching.