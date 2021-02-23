Related Program: 
Tuesday on Lake Effect: George Marshall Clark’s Unmarked Grave, Education Spending, Rishi Tea

Tuesday on Lake Effect:

We learn about the 1861 lynching of George Marshall Clark in Milwaukee and an activist’s efforts to place a marker at his unmarked grave. Then, WUWM education reporter Emily Files breaks down Governor Tony Evers’ plans for education spending. Plus, we’ll hear from the president and founder of Rishi Tea and Botanicals about how business has been impacted by COVID-19. He’ll also give tips on how to brew the perfect cup of tea.

Guests:

  • Clayborn Benson, founder and executive director of the Wisconsin Black Historical Society
  • Tyrone Randle, Milwaukee artist and community activist
  • Garen Morris, sales counselor at Forest Home Cemetery
  • Emily Files, WUWM education reporter
  • Joshua Kaiser, president and founder of Rishi Tea and Botanicals

Evers Proposes Major Education Funding Boost In Next State Budget

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers rolled out his biennial budget proposal last week. It includes major investments in public health and criminal justice reform, increases taxes by about $1 billion and repeals some parts of Act 10.

In a normal year, founder of Milwaukee-based Rishi Tea Joshua Kaiser would be traveling around the world in search of the best tea ingredients on the planet. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he hasn’t been able to travel for the past year.

Kaiser says during the pandemic, more people have been purchasing tea but the way people are getting their tea has changed.