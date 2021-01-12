Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect: Mental Health History, ‘Purple Solutions’, How To Boost Immune System

By Lake Effect 1 hour ago

Tuesday on Lake Effect:

We look at the history of public mental health funding and what it looks like today. We learn what purple, bipartisan solutions to America’s healthcare system could look like. Plus, we explore tips on how to boost your immunity during this cold and flu season.

Guests:

  • Zeb Larson, historian
  • Dan Sem, author of Purple Solutions: A Bipartisan Roadmap to Better Healthcare in America
  • Josh Knox, clinical Associate Professor at Marquette University’s physician assistant program

