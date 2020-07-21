Tuesday on Lake Effect: MPD DNC Requests, COVID Response Tracking Study, BLOC

Tuesday on Lake Effect:
We learn about some of the supplies and weaponry the Milwaukee Police Department is requesting for the Democratic National Convention. Then, a new study finds that Americans feel more unhappy and isolated today than in nearly 50 years. We learn about Black Leaders Organizing for Communities and their efforts to engage voters. Plus, Madison children’s book author Pat Zietlow Miller talks about her new story, “My Brother The Duck.”
Guests:
- Jeramay Janene, president of Urban Milwaukee
- Louise Hawkley, loneliness expert & senior research scientist at NORC at the University of Chicago
- Angela Lang, executive director of Black Leaders Organizing Communities
- Pat Zietlow Miller, author