Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect: Native Domestic Violence, Understanding Racism, Films & Racial Equity

By Lake Effect 1 hour ago

Tuesday on Lake Effect:

We look at new research on domestic violence rates among American Indian and Alaska Native women. Then, we learn about the fight for racial equity and the individual changes that can help make it a reality. Plus, two filmmakers talk about how movies can help inform conversations surrounding racial justice and protests.

Guests:

  • Jeniele Luebke, PhD student at UW-Milwaukee; Lucy Mkandawire Valhmu, Associate Professor in the College of Nursing at UW-Milwaukee
  • Dominique Samari, co-owner of P3 Development Group
  • Yoruba Richen, documentary filmmaker; Brad Lichtenstein, president of 371 Productions

Related Content

Films To Watch To Help Educate Yourself About Racism

By Jun 10, 2020
Magnolia Pictures

If you turn on Netflix, the top 10 films during the international Black Lives Matter protests following the killing of George Floyd include movies like The Help, Greenbook, or Crash. But these films aren't necessarily the ones to watch to learn more about race issues and racism.

While films are a powerful medium and a widely accessible tool, it’s important to watch films that give accurate representations of events and are made by voices of color — whether fiction or documentaries.