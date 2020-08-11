Tuesday on Lake Effect: Native Domestic Violence, Understanding Racism, Films & Racial Equity

Tuesday on Lake Effect:
We look at new research on domestic violence rates among American Indian and Alaska Native women. Then, we learn about the fight for racial equity and the individual changes that can help make it a reality. Plus, two filmmakers talk about how movies can help inform conversations surrounding racial justice and protests.
Guests:
- Jeniele Luebke, PhD student at UW-Milwaukee; Lucy Mkandawire Valhmu, Associate Professor in the College of Nursing at UW-Milwaukee
- Dominique Samari, co-owner of P3 Development Group
- Yoruba Richen, documentary filmmaker; Brad Lichtenstein, president of 371 Productions