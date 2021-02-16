Tuesday on Lake Effect: Spring Primary, Coronavirus Evolution, Bubbler Talk, Ice Safety, Paczki Day

Tuesday on Lake Effect:
We learn about what’s on the ballot for today’s spring primary and why it’s important to vote in this election. Then, we look at how new variants of the coronavirus could impact the trajectory of the pandemic. Bubbler Talk explores the history of Milwaukee's Nike Missile sites. Plus, we get some tips on how to stay safe on the ice, and learn about paczki traditions this Fat Tuesday.
Guests:
- Shauntay Nelson, state director of All Voting Is Local
- Thomas Friedrich, virologist and professor of pathobiological sciences at UW-Madison’s School of Veterinary Medicine
- Bubbler Talk
- Jason Roberts, recreation warden for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
- Kyle Cherek, culinary historian