Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect: Spring Primary, Coronavirus Evolution, Bubbler Talk, Ice Safety, Paczki Day

Tuesday on Lake Effect

We learn about what’s on the ballot for today’s spring primary and why it’s important to vote in this election. Then, we look at how new variants of the coronavirus could impact the trajectory of the pandemic. Bubbler Talk explores the history of Milwaukee's Nike Missile sites. Plus, we get some tips on how to stay safe on the ice, and learn about paczki traditions this Fat Tuesday.

Guests:

  • Shauntay Nelson, state director of All Voting Is Local
  • Thomas Friedrich, virologist and professor of pathobiological sciences at UW-Madison’s School of Veterinary Medicine
  • Bubbler Talk
  • Jason Roberts, recreation warden for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
  • Kyle Cherek, culinary historian

Was Milwaukee Once Surrounded By Nuclear Weapons?

By Feb 12, 2021
The 1950s are seen as a golden age for the U.S., a time when the country was prosperous and the nuclear family reigned supreme. But the nation had another nuclear obsession — a looming, existential threat that seemed imminent, if not guaranteed. 

The country was embroiled in a war unlike any it had seen before, a Cold War with the nascent Soviet Union, a superpower fighting for its place on the world stage. 

The U.S. feared a nuclear attack. One solution? Project Nike Ajax — an anti-aircraft missile system surrounding every major U.S. city.