Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect: Vaccine Rollout, COVID-19 Recession, 'Latino Wisconsin,' Cemetery Symbolism

By Lake Effect 2 hours ago

Tuesday on Lake Effect

We look at the vaccine rollout in Milwaukee and learn about the different ways people may get it. Then, how the economic woes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are transforming Milwaukee. We learn about a film that documents the importance of the Latino community to Wisconsin’s culture. Plus, we speak with a Forest Home Cemetery historian to learn about the art and symbolism found on gravestones.

Guests:

  • Dr. Heather Paradis, medical director for the Milwaukee Health Department
  • Scott Adams, chair of the department of economics at UW-Milwaukee
  • Georgia Pabst, co-producer of the documentary Latino Wisconsin
  • Paul Haubrich, tour guide and historian at Forest Home Cemetery

Next Steps For Vaccine Distribution In Wisconsin, Explained By A Public Health Professional

By & 2 hours ago
cherryandbees / stock.adobe.com

Wisconsin has already begun distributing vaccines for COVID-19. The vaccines currently being administered, made by Pfizer and Moderna, require two doses spread a few weeks apart from each other.

The process to choose who becomes eligible for available doses of the vaccine has in many parts been left up to state and local health officials with guidance from the CDC and federal government. That means in each state it can look slightly different.  

In Wisconsin, frontline health care workers and long-term care facilities have been first in line.

Milwaukee Economist Says That The Economy Can't Get Better Until COVID-19 Is Under Control

By & 1 hour ago
Naypong Studio / stock.adobe.com

Local economies across America struggled through 2020. The coronavirus pandemic brought many businesses to a grinding halt and has kept many people out of a job.

UW-Milwaukee professor and chair of the economics department Scott Adams says Milwaukee is struggling along with everyone else and is not doing much better or worse than comparable cities. 

'Latino Wisconsin' Documents The Impact, Importance & Influence Of The State's Latino Community

By Jan 1, 2021
Ralph Pabst / Latino WI Films,LLC

For four years, Milwaukee journalist Georgia Pabst and media producer Ralph Pabst worked to document the Latino community’s impact in Wisconsin. Narrated by voices in the Latino community, the documentary film, Latino Wisconsin, looks at five different regions of impact — from farm workers to future entrepreneurs.

What comes through in the film is that while overcoming poverty, education barriers and immigration and civil rights challenges, the Latino community in Wisconsin has and will continue to contribute to the economic livelihood and growth of the state.

How The Victorian Era Shaped The Grounds Of Forest Home Cemetery

By & 2 hours ago
Paul Haubrich / Forest Home Cemetery

Cemeteries are not just for dead bodies; they contain a wide range of art meant to symbolize both the feeling of mourning and grief but also to create a space for those who have died to be remembered for what they did in their lives.

This genre of art exploded in popularity in the United States during the Victorian Era from the 1870s to the 1910s. During this time many of the popular symbols in cemetery art were created. For example, the use of leaves like oak leaves to describe upstanding citizens or lilies for those who were pure of heart.