Tuesday on Lake Effect: Vaccine Rollout, COVID-19 Recession, 'Latino Wisconsin,' Cemetery Symbolism

Wisconsin has already begun distributing vaccines for COVID-19. The vaccines currently being administered, made by Pfizer and Moderna, require two doses spread a few weeks apart from each other.

The process to choose who becomes eligible for available doses of the vaccine has in many parts been left up to state and local health officials with guidance from the CDC and federal government. That means in each state it can look slightly different.

In Wisconsin, frontline health care workers and long-term care facilities have been first in line.