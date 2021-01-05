Tuesday on Lake Effect: Vaccine Rollout, COVID-19 Recession, 'Latino Wisconsin,' Cemetery Symbolism

Tuesday on Lake Effect:
We look at the vaccine rollout in Milwaukee and learn about the different ways people may get it. Then, how the economic woes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are transforming Milwaukee. We learn about a film that documents the importance of the Latino community to Wisconsin’s culture. Plus, we speak with a Forest Home Cemetery historian to learn about the art and symbolism found on gravestones.
Guests:
- Dr. Heather Paradis, medical director for the Milwaukee Health Department
- Scott Adams, chair of the department of economics at UW-Milwaukee
- Georgia Pabst, co-producer of the documentary Latino Wisconsin
- Paul Haubrich, tour guide and historian at Forest Home Cemetery