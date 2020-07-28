Tuesday on Lake Effect: Why Conventions Matter, How Did You Do That, H.H. Bennett

Tuesday on Lake Effect:
We learn why conventions matter in the election process and what we can expect from Milwaukee’s scaled down DNC. Then, we have the latest installment in our series on entrepreneurship, How Did You Do That? which explores one man’s career in life sciences. Plus, we learn about H.H. Bennett, the man known for making the Wisconsin Dells famous.
Guests:
- Elaine Kamarck, senior fellow at the Brookings Institute and member of the Democratic National Committee
- How Did You Do That?
- Jenna Loda Eddy, Visitor Services Coordinator at the H.H. Bennett Studio and Museum