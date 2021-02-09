Tuesday on Lake Effect: Wisconsin’s Suffrage History, H.H. Bennett, History of SpagettiOs

Tuesday on Lake Effect:
We listen back to a conversation with Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporters on Wisconsin’s surprisingly checkered history with women’s suffrage. We learn about H.H. Bennett, “the man who made the Dells famous.” We learn about the fight to save Wisconsin’s Native languages. Plus, we’ll tell you about the creator of SpagettiOs, a man from Waukesha.
Guests:
- Nancy Stohs, former features editor for Milwaukee Journal Sentinel; Meg Jones, late Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter
- Jenna Loda Eddy, Visitor Services Coordinator at H.H. Bennett Studio and Museum
- Tom Tolan, managing editor for Milwaukee Magazine
- Kyle Cherek, culinary historian