Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect: Wisconsin’s Suffrage History, H.H. Bennett, History of SpagettiOs

By Lake Effect 34 minutes ago

Tuesday on Lake Effect:

We listen back to a conversation with Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporters on Wisconsin’s surprisingly checkered history with women’s suffrage. We learn about H.H. Bennett, “the man who made the Dells famous.” We learn about the fight to save Wisconsin’s Native languages. Plus, we’ll tell you about the creator of SpagettiOs, a man from Waukesha.

Guests:

  • Nancy Stohs, former features editor for Milwaukee Journal Sentinel; Meg Jones, late Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter
  • Jenna Loda Eddy, Visitor Services Coordinator at H.H. Bennett Studio and Museum
  • Tom Tolan, managing editor for Milwaukee Magazine
  • Kyle Cherek, culinary historian

Wisconsin's Muddled Past With Women's Suffrage Unfolds In 'Journal Sentinel' Series

By May 16, 2019
VCU Libraries / Flickr

This year is the centennial anniversary of the U.S. Congress passing the 19th amendment. Although women would not officially get the right to vote until a year later, states began to ratify the amendment in 1919.

The first state to ratify the amendment was none other than Wisconsin. But the state’s own history with women’s voting rights is a bit complicated.

How Photography Put The Wisconsin Dells On The Map

By Jul 28, 2020
Courtesy of the H.H. Bennett Studio and Museum

What comes to mind when you think of the Wisconsin Dells? Among the water parks and the pancakes at the Paul Bunyan restaurant, you may think of the Dells’ unique landscape with narrow gorges defined by steep, sandstone bluffs.

Before the Dells became a tourist destination, it was known as Kilbourn City. But H.H. Bennett opened a photography studio there in 1865, and soon his landscape photography of the area helped make it into a top tourist destination.

Wisconsin's Native American Tribes Fight To Save Languages From Extinction

By Apr 19, 2019
Courtesy of Milwaukee Magazine

Native American tribes have been living in Wisconsin for tens of thousands of years, but much has changed since they first settled in this area. Through decades of forced assimiliation into white-American culture, Native American cultures were suppressed.

'Uh-Oh, SpaghettiOs!' The Canned Staple With Wisconsin Roots Turns 55

By & May 28, 2020
Wikimedia Commons

"Uh-oh, SpaghettiOs!"

Even if it's been years since you’ve tasted SpaghettiOs, the jingle is probably ingrained in your brain. It was 55 years ago this month that the famous “neat, round spaghetti you can eat with a spoon” hit the shelves. And it’s all thanks to Donald Goerke, a Waukesha native and UW-Madison graduate.