UWM Meteorologists Explain How Getting Forecasts Right Affects The U.S. Economy

Tom Luljak talks with professors of atmospheric sciences Paul Roebber and Clark Evans.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts that climate change will accelerate the intensity of hurricanes in the coming century. Already the maximum sustained winds of hurricanes are getting stronger, and 2020 was the most active hurricane season on record.

On this edition of UWM today we’re talking with two UWM meteorologists who specialize in forecasting these large storm events. Getting those forecasts right is important because much of the U.S, economy is affected by the weather. Our guests are Paul Roebber, distinguished professor of atmospheric sciences and Clark Evans, also a professor in atmospheric sciences who has received a National Science Foundation grant to investigate why some hurricane winds increase when they hit land.