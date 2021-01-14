UWM Political Science Professor Dicusses The Political Impact Of The Attack On The Capitol

Tom Lujak talks with UWM political science professor Kathy Dolan.

This week the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time. The historic event followed the tragedy in the U.S. Capitol last week when groups of Trump supporters staged an insurrection — storming the symbol of American democracy in an unsuccessful attempt to stop Congress from certifying the election of Joe Biden as president. Today thousands of national guardsmen are stationed in and around the U.S. Capitol, bracing themselves for potentially more violent demonstrations when Biden is inaugurated on Wednesday.

On this edition of UWM Today we’re going to talk about the political impact these events are having on our country. My guest is Kathy Dolan, a Distinguished Professor of Political Science at UWM. Kathy’s research has focused on electoral behavior, political participation and women and politics. She is co-editor of the American Journal of Political Science and is one of the leaders of the UWM faculty.