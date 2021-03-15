Related Program: 
UWM Today

UWM Professor Discusses The Biden Administration's Approach To Foreign Policy

In his first couple of months in office, President Joe Biden has focused much of his attention on domestic issues — including the continued impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on people and the economy; and on the threat of more domestic terrorism like the attack on the U.S. Capitol.  

Despite these major issues, the Biden administration’s agenda still has to address foreign policy.

On this edition of today’s program, we meet UWM political science professor, Shale Horowitz, who has traveled the world and has become an expert on international diplomacy.  

