Vox Sambou: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and see some of the most fantastic music I'll experience all year. Now, given the pandemic's challenges and the hardening of international borders, NPR Music and globalFEST moved the 2021 edition from the nightclub to your screen of choice and shared the festival with the world. We called it Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST. We presented 16 artists in intimate settings (often behind desks donning globes), all hosted by African superstar Angélique Kidjo.
There are few performers as "alive" as Vox Sambou, whose energy and soul transcends the virtual space. He starts his performance at Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST with a short moment between himself and his son, overseen by a painting of his mother, highlighting the ways we pass down traditions from generation to generation. Based in Montreal, Quebec, Vox Sambou writes and performs in Hatian-Creole, French, English, Spanish and Portuguese. His music is a joyous fusion of Haitian funk, reggae and hip-hop. This set took place on the third night of our 2021 festival. --globalFEST
SET LIST
- "African Diaspora"
- "My Rhythm"
- "Everyone"
MUSICIANS
- Vox Sambou: vocals
- Malika Tirolien: vocals
- Rommel Ribeiro: guitar
- Diegal Leger: bass
- David Ryshpan: keys
- Rémi Cormier: trumpet
- Alexandre Ambroise: saxophone
- Jean-Daniel Thibault-Desbiens: drums
- Ronald Nazaire: percussion
- Elli-Miller Maboungou: percussion
- Special Guests: Soleyam Paul and dancer Warda Bredy
CREDITS
- Producer: Juan Souki, Daniela Garcia, Odelia Artists
- Video: Rémi Hermoso, Victorine York, Sentihles, Jérémie Mazan, Odelia Artists
- Audio: Rémi Hermoso / Moonstar
Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Bob Boilen
- Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith
- Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin
- Associate Producer: Bobby Carter
- Tiny Production Team: Kara Frame, Maia Stern
- Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey
- Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann
GLOBALFEST TEAM
- Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, and Bill Bragin
- 2021 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin, and Viviana Benitez
- Event Producer: Ian Thake
- Host: Angélique Kidjo
- Social Media Manager: Valerie French
- Publicity: Brendan Gilmartin, Chart Room Media
- Legal Services: Tamizdat
- Legal Services: Duane Morris
- Producer: THE OFFICE performing arts + film
- Video Production: MODEMA Studios