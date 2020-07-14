Watch Live: President Trump To Speak At White House Tuesday

By 1 hour ago
  • President Trump spoke to the media last week at Walter Reed Medical Center.
President Trump on Tuesday will speak in the White House Rose Garden at 5 p.m. ET, amid mounting concerns raised by the public and health officials about his administration's guidance for schools to reopen for in-person classes this fall. The White House did not make clear the subject of the event.

Trump's address is scheduled for just an hour after Vice President Pence and coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci are scheduled to hold separate events at 4 p.m. ET.

Watch Trump's statement live here:

Several topics are top of mind for the voting public, including the White House's coronavirus response, ongoing protests for racial justice and against police brutality, and the still struggling U.S. economy, which has been stunted by the global pandemic. Nearly 136,000 people in the U.S. have now died from Covid-19 and major cities like Miami and Los Angeles remain hot spots.

The White House did not say whether the president would take questions during his appearance.

