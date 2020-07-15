Wauwatosa Common Council Wants Controversial Officer Off The Police Force

By 16 minutes ago
  • Protesters wanting Joseph Mensah to be dismissed from the Wauwatosa Police Department enter the Wauwatosa police headquarters during a demonstration on June 18.
    Protesters wanting Joseph Mensah to be dismissed from the Wauwatosa Police Department enter the Wauwatosa police headquarters during a demonstration on June 18.
    Chuck Quirmbach

Tuesday night, the Wauwatosa Common Council took a step toward the possible departure of controversial officer Joseph Mensah from the Wauwatosa Police Department.

The council voted 13-1, without public discussion, to authorize the city administrator and police chief to "effectuate" the “transition of Mensah from employment by the department as quickly as possible.” While in the line of duty, Mensah has shot three citizens to death in the last six years. Authorities have ruled the first two cases self-defense, while the third shooting in February of this year is still under review. 

The Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission is scheduled to meet Wednesday afternoon to begin hearing a complaint that could lead to Mensah's firing. Attorneys representing the family of the man Mensah shot in 2016, Jay Anderson Jr., have filed the complaint.

>>'We Need Justice': Wauwatosa March Again Highlights Police Officer Involved In 3 Fatal Shootings

Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride says the public won't be allowed to speak at Wednesday’s session, which he says is a quasi-judicial hearing. 

"Because the meeting will be like a court trial, there will not be any public comment. There is never public comment at a trial,” McBride said Tuesday.

McBride says the Police and Fire Commission will hear from attorneys for the Anderson family, and from the lawyer representing Mensah. McBride says the public can watch on Zoom. The meeting begins at 4 p.m.

Protesters critical of Officer Joseph Mensah's fatal shooting of Alvin Cole in February hold a rally on June 6 near the site of the incident outside Mayfair Mall.
Credit Chuck Quirmbach

Tuesday night's action by the Wauwatosa Common Council took place after four hours in closed session, ostensibly to discuss potential litigation and strategies involving the Wauwatosa Police Department. 

The council’s resolution also says it recognizes the “community trauma regarding police officer-involved deaths in the city.” The document says,  “doing nothing is not an option.”

Officer Mensah is currently assigned to desk duty at the Wauwatosa police station.

Tags: 
WUWM
2020 protests
police shootings
WUWM News
police

Related Content

Body Cameras May Be In Store For All Wauwatosa Police Officers

By Jun 30, 2020
Screenshot / City of Wauwatosa

Wauwatosa may be the next southeastern Wisconsin community to require all of its police officers to wear body cameras.

The cameras are an issue in Wauwatosa because of three fatal shootings by police officer Joseph Mensah of Black or Latino men in the last six years. Self-defense was ruled in the first two cases. But the shooting of 17-year-old Alvin Cole outside Mayfair Mall in February is still under review. An apparent lack of police body camera footage is a concern for Cole's family.

Complaint Filed In Wauwatosa Over Police Shootings Of Three Men

By Jun 18, 2020
Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM

Supporters and relatives of three men shot to death by a Wauwatosa police officer in the last six years gathered in the entrance area to the Wauwatosa police station for nearly an hour Thursday afternoon. They were there as attorneys for the families of Alvin Cole, fatally shot in February, and Jay Anderson, Jr., fatally shot in 2016, filed a complaint against Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah. Mensah shot the two African American men as a well as a Latino man, Antonio Gonzales, in 2015.

'We Need Justice': Wauwatosa March Again Highlights Police Officer Involved In 3 Fatal Shootings

By Jun 10, 2020
Chuck Quirmbach

About 200 Black Lives Matters protesters walked miles through drenching rain Tuesday night to have their say outside of the police station in Wauwatosa. Marchers continue to call for the firing of a Wauwatosa officer who has been involved in three fatal police shootings in the last six years.

It's Time For Faith Leaders 'To Stand And To Speak Louder,' Says Pastor Kenneth Lock

By & Jul 7, 2020
Azure Mahara Photography

The faith community played an important role in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. And that legacy continues today. In Milwaukee, a number of faith groups have led and joined in the ongoing protests over racial justice. One of those leaders is Pastor Kenneth Lock.

He's with Evolve Church, a non-denominational church that's active in supporting the community. Lock is also a barber and the head chaplain for the Milwaukee Bucks.