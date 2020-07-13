Wauwatosa Equity And Inclusion Commission Seeks To Change Policing

By 56 minutes ago
  • Sean Lowe is chairman of the Wauwatosa Equity and Inclusion Commission.
    Courtesy of Sean Lowe

It’s been about a year since the city of Wauwatosa created its Equity and Inclusion Commission.

The goal of the advisory group is to advise the mayor and common council on ways to promote a positive environment for people of color who live and visit the city. In the wake of George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis, the commission is getting more attention.

To Sean Lowe, the commission's chairman, racial equity looks like reform on many levels. 

“Bringing forth the recommendation that all the city of Wauwatosa police officers have body cameras. Bringing forth the recommendation that all no-knock warrants be banned in the city of Wauwatosa. Bringing forth a recommendation that all chokeholds be banned by our police officers," Lowe says. "Racial equity looks like eliminating things that are unnecessary for our police officers to do. And we haven’t even touched yet on housing and transportation and jobs."

The recommendations put forth by the commission are then taken up by the Wauwatosa Common Council. 

Lowe says that while the commission is advisory, he believes city officials are listening. 

“We have direct access … the mayor, the police chief, the fire chief and a city alderman are all part of our commission in nonvoting roles. During our meeting, I’m speaking directly to individuals who do have direct voting access and major roles in ensuring that these things can get done,” he says. 

Lowe says the time to act is now and he’s ready to help lead the way.  

