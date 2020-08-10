Wauwatosa Police Officer Says He Was Assaulted By Protesters

Police in Wauwatosa are investigating claims made by Officer Joseph Mensah that violent protests took place outside his home. Mensah shot and killed three people in the line of duty during the last five years.

Police said in a release that 50 to 60 protesters vandalized Mensah's home just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Mensah was physically assaulted while trying to talk with the group, according to the release.

Police said an armed protester also fired a shotgun into the home.

According to WTMJ, Mensha said in a Facebook post that protesters “tried to kill me.” Mensha said he was unarmed, and children were inside the home that he was trying to defend. “The irony in all of this is that they chanted Black Lives Matter the entire time, but had zero regard for any of the black children that live there or me, a black man.”

Police are investigating.

Mensah was suspended in July after a unanimous vote by the Wauwatosa police and fire commission. The vote came one day after the Common Council passed a resolution calling for Mensah's removal.

The commission approved hiring a third-party investigator to look into a complaint against Mensah by the family of Jay Anderson Jr. who was killed by the officer in 2016.

The fatal shootings of Anderson Jr. and Antonio Gonzales in 2015 have been determined to be justified self-defense by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. That office is still investigating the shooting death of Alvin Cole in February.

Protests 2020
Complaint Filed In Wauwatosa Over Police Shootings Of Three Men

By Jun 18, 2020
Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM

Supporters and relatives of three men shot to death by a Wauwatosa police officer in the last six years gathered in the entrance area to the Wauwatosa police station for nearly an hour Thursday afternoon. They were there as attorneys for the families of Alvin Cole, fatally shot in February, and Jay Anderson, Jr., fatally shot in 2016, filed a complaint against Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah. Mensah shot the two African American men as a well as a Latino man, Antonio Gonzales, in 2015.

Controversial Wauwatosa Police Officer Suspended By Police & Fire Commission

By Jul 16, 2020
Chuck Quirmbach

A citizens panel in Wauwatosa has suspended Joseph Mensah, a police officer who has been the focus of protests for shooting three males to death while in the line of duty over the last five years. The Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission has also appointed a former federal prosecutor to look into a complaint that aims to have Mensah fired.

Wauwatosa Common Council Wants Controversial Officer Off The Police Force

By Jul 15, 2020
Chuck Quirmbach

Tuesday night, the Wauwatosa Common Council took a step toward the possible departure of controversial officer Joseph Mensah from the Wauwatosa Police Department.

Families Of Men Shot By Wauwatosa Police Officer Rally And Call For Justice

By Jun 7, 2020
Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM

The current national protests against police brutality began nearly two weeks ago, when George Floyd died while in the custody of Minneapolis officers. In Milwaukee, there's a growing spotlight on Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, who fatally shot 17-year-old Alvin Cole outside Mayfair Mall in February. The Milwaukee Police Department is reviewing the shooting.

Wauwatosa police say Cole fired first with a stolen gun. But during a Saturday afternoon rally at N. 76th St. and W. Burleigh St. in Milwaukee, Cole's mother, Tracy Cole, said Mensah killed her baby boy.