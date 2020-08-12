Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect: Election Recap, Prolonged Grief Disorder, Greyhound Film

By Lake Effect 7 minutes ago

Wednesday on Lake Effect:

We recap Wisconsin’s Fall Partisan Primary. Then, we learn how grief can turn into prolonged grief disorder and how the pandemic could be causing an uptick of the disorder. Plus, our film contributor dives into the World War II film Greyhound and its digital-only release. And an essay about the joys of raising Monarch Butterflies.

Guests:

  • Maayan Silver, WUWM reporter
  • Dr. Joseph Goveas, assistant professor at the Institute for Health & Equity at the Medical College of Wisconsin
  • Dave Luhrssen, arts and entertainment editor for Shepherd Express
  • Beth Lueck, professor emerita of English at UW-Whitewater

Related Content

Wisconsin Heads To The Polls For The Fall Partisan Primary

By WUWM Staff 17 hours ago
Susan Bence

Updated at 5:10 p.m. CT

Tuesday is the fall partisan primary election in Wisconsin. Races include primaries for house seats, state assembly seats and even-numbered state senate seats.

This is Wisconsin’s second statewide election since the coronavirus pandemic. Poll workers in Milwaukee are wearing protective equipment and working behind plexiglass shields. And the city’s polling sites are offering curbside voting for people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms – and those who’ve come into contact with people who are ill.