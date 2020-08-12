Wednesday on Lake Effect: Election Recap, Prolonged Grief Disorder, Greyhound Film

Wednesday on Lake Effect:
We recap Wisconsin’s Fall Partisan Primary. Then, we learn how grief can turn into prolonged grief disorder and how the pandemic could be causing an uptick of the disorder. Plus, our film contributor dives into the World War II film Greyhound and its digital-only release. And an essay about the joys of raising Monarch Butterflies.
Guests:
- Maayan Silver, WUWM reporter
- Dr. Joseph Goveas, assistant professor at the Institute for Health & Equity at the Medical College of Wisconsin
- Dave Luhrssen, arts and entertainment editor for Shepherd Express
- Beth Lueck, professor emerita of English at UW-Whitewater